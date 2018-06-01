Hormel Foods Donates 37,000 Cases of Food Products for Global Disaster- and Hunger-Relief Efforts

AUSTIN, Minn., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) today announced it has donated over 37,000 cases (600,000+ cans) of shelf-stable food products to Convoy of Hope for disaster- and other hunger-relief efforts around the world. A portion of the products donated were sent to Hawaii to help with volcano disaster-relief efforts.

"Convoy of Hope has been an excellent partner to work with for our disaster- and hunger-relief efforts," said Kelly Braaten, manager of external communications at Hormel Foods. "As a food company, we are inspired to do our part to help end hunger and food insecurity. This donation is a testament to our ongoing commitment."

In addition to its disaster- and hunger-relief efforts with Convoy of Hope, Hormel Foods has a long-standing partnership with Feeding America and other foodbanks, and continually donates products that can be used for hunger relief. In 2017, Hormel Foods donated $5.4 million in cash and product donations toward these efforts.

"Hormel Foods continues to be a wonderful partner 'at doing good together,'" said Jeff Nene, national spokesperson at Convoy of Hope. "This donation will make a big impact in helping families in need."

For additional information about the company's hunger-relief efforts, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 10th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

