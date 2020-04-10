Hormel Foods Brings its Pantry Project Live to Instagram

Chef and TV Expert from East and West Coast will offer great-tasting pantry recipes in a live cooking show

AUSTIN, Minn., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanessa Cantave, a New York City-based chef and caterer; and Laurie March, Los Angeles home expert, TV personality and producer; are headlining a Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL)-hosted Instagram Live (@hormelfoods) event on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m. Eastern time/10 a.m. Central time/9 a.m. Mountain time/8 a.m. Pacific time. March will moderate the virtual cooking show where Cantave is slated to make brunch featuring Hormel®Mary Kitchen® hash. Viewers can pose questions to the pair for home cooking tips and hacks for coping with today's stay-at-home reality.

The event is part of The Pantry Project, an initiative Hormel Foods pioneered during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company has invited chefs and kitchen experts to support home cooks by showing them how to put their pantry stashes to good use. Building, restocking and cooking from an emergency pantry is somewhat of an art and The Pantry Project is succeeding in demystifying it for the company's internet followers. "So many people are waking up to a different reality in their home and in their kitchens lately," said March. "It's an honor to be tapped by Hormel Foods to cohost this personal, live take on The Pantry Project with Chef Vanessa Cantave. I hope people make themselves a cup of coffee and join the conversation."

During a challenging time in the foodservice industry, Hormel Foods is partnering with chefs and kitchen experts through events like this live show. "There's no limit to the ways The Pantry Project can be helping people right now. For some, it's providing guidelines on what to buy, others are benefiting from recipes that will allow them to cook for their families, and there are those who will look to us and realize someone is out there caring about what they're going through. All of those things matter to us," said Theresa Myers, corporate communications manager with Hormel Foods.

Their success notwithstanding, both hosts of the live event understand and share the challenges that many people are facing right now. Cantave is a single mother of two young boys and trying to manage a household (that includes home-schooling) on a limited budget. Her successful catering business has slowed as New Yorkers follow their governor's stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, March continues to rebuild after the California firestorms of 2018-19. She is making strides to live a more sustainable lifestyle and is bringing fans along with her.

To see additional stories from The Pantry project series by Hormel Foods, visit www.hormelfoods.com/the-pantry-project/.

In addition to resources like The Pantry Project, Hormel Foods recently announced a commitment of more than $1 million in cash and product donations to Feeding America and other nonprofit organizations throughout the county to assist during the COVID-19 crisis. Over the past five years, the company has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to help others. For more information about the company's charitable giving and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

