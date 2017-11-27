Hormel Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store Help Provide Thanksgiving Meal for Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) and its subsidiary Jennie-O Turkey Store donated turkeys and hams for a Thanksgiving meal and event for around 1,000 people affected by Hurricane Harvey and others in need on Nov. 22. The event took place at Celebration of Life Church in Baytown, Texas, and featured a musical performance by Mandisa, an American gospel and contemporary Christian recording artist and former American Idol contestant.

Hormel Foods donated over 700 Hormel® Cure 81® hams and Jennie-O Turkey Store donated over 700 turkeys to Convoy of Hope for the event. Convoy of Hope helped prepare the meal and distributed some of the hams and turkeys to other churches in the area to help with their Thanksgiving meals as well.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the recent natural disasters and those in need this holiday season," said Stephanie Postma, Hormel® Cure 81® hams brand manager at Hormel Foods. "We were touched to be able to be part of such a special event."

"When we heard about this Thanksgiving event to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and others in need we knew we wanted to help," said Brent Koosmann, director of marketing at Jennie-O Turkey Store. "We were honored to provide the turkeys for this event to help others."

"Thank you to Hormel Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store for your tremendous support," said Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. "We are so grateful to be able to serve storm survivors alongside our great partners and give them hope during the holiday season."

Hormel Foods provided several truckloads of products and a monetary donation to help Convoy of Hope with disaster relief efforts this year. For additional information about the company's giving, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

For information about Convoy of Hope's efforts, please visit https://www.convoyofhope.org/.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

