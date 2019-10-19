HopsnDrops Second Colorado Location Has Opened at Turnpike Shops at ARISTA Broomfield

Classic American Restaurant Joins Urban Living Destination



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ARISTA Development team is pleased to announce that HopsnDrops has opened its second Colorado location at Turnpike Shops at ARISTA, an 18-acre retail destination located at 120th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway. HopsnDrops offers a classic American menu with a twist and joins a fast-growing community of restaurants and retail shops in the heart of the "US 36 Creative Corridor." The store is located at 8851 Destination Way, Broomfield, CO 80021.

A NEIGHBORHOOD GATHERING PLACE

HopsnDrops' design and menu were built to create an atmosphere for friends and neighbors to gather and enjoy simple, delicious classics. It is a family-owned, growing restaurant company based in the Pacific Northwest with seventeen locations in Washington state, three in Oregon, and one in Colorado (with more opening soon). Its first Colorado location opened in Colorado Springs, which makes this Broomfield setting an exciting new addition for the nearby Denver and Boulder communities. Jordan Wiens, Managing Broker for the Turnpike Shops at ARISTA said, "We're very excited about the opening of HopsnDrops at our growing community in Broomfield. We're thrilled that its well-loved American style fare has found a home here at ARISTA and expanding to our market."

FOOD AND DRINK

Bound to be a new favorite neighborhood spot, HopsnDrops cooks up classic American comfort food with a twist. Its juicy and hearty burgers are made from 100% Angus beef and its menu features thirteen different burger variations so there are plenty of options, regardless of the flavors you're craving. Options range from Ashley's Burger Dip, plated with caramelized onions, tangy horseradish sauce, flavorful au jus, and Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta to the Jalapeño Cream Cheese Burger, served on Texas toast and loaded with cream cheese, roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions, and HopsnDrops ' signature seasoning.

Beyond its well-loved burgers, the large and diverse menu also includes crispy salads, savory sandwiches, festive macaroni and cheese variations, south of the border favorites, homemade soups, and more. For the perfect pairing to your meal, the restaurant offers fruity and refreshing drops, mules, margaritas, and other cocktails. Happy Hour runs twice daily from 2pm-6pm and 9pm to close, and includes drink specials, along with all the happy hour bites you could dream of, such as street tacos, Hawaiian sriracha shrimp, smoked pork rib tips, flatbreads, nachos, and other filling favorites. On weekends, breakfast is served from 8am-11am and guests enjoy a large menu of sweet and savory morning dishes like benedicts, skillets and other country classics, breakfast burritos and tacos, and griddle stacks of pancakes or French toast.

ABOUT HOPS N DROPS

HopsnDrops delivers a casual and comfortable restaurant atmosphere where friends and neighbors can gather to enjoy classic American comfort food and signature cocktails. For more on HopsnDrops , visit https://hopsndrops.com.

About Turnpike Shops at ARISTA

ARISTA Broomfield, strategically situated between Denver and Boulder, is the only true transit-oriented, mixed-use, entertainment-anchored development of its kind in Colorado. The 200-acre project provides a unique blend of urban living in a suburban location in the heart of the "Creative Corridor." Offices, restaurants, and retail make for a lively main street and the recently added Turnpike Shops offers additional retail opportunities and restaurants over the coming year. Additional amenities include numerous parks, 1STBANK Center, aloft Hotel, UCHealth Hospital, Children's Hospital Therapy Center, a 1,500-space parking facility and more than 1,500 units of multifamily residential options. Wiens Real Estate Ventures, LLC (WREV) is the developer of ARISTA. The WREV team has a history of development in the Denver and Northern Colorado area that includes more than one million square feet of office and retail, entertainment, restaurants, hotels, lot development, and single-family residences. For more on Turnpike Shops at ARISTA, visit https://turnpikeshops.com.

