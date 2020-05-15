Hope Foods® And Hope For The Day® Team Up To Help Fight Depression By Promoting Mental Health Awareness And Healthy Diets

BOULDER, Colo., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On average, 121 people complete suicide per day in the United States. However, new research suggests a nutritious diet and a healthy gut may play a key role in fighting depression and mental illness which can both lead to suicide. Hope Foods , one of the nation's leading plant-based dips and spreads brands, and Hope For The Day (HFTD), a non-profit organization breaking the silence on suicide prevention and mental health education, have teamed up to take action and promote mental health awareness and healthy diets through trainings, educational events and social media campaigns.

"Unfortunately, there's a general lack of education among those who are most susceptible to depression when it comes to addressing their problem," said Dr. Ian Smith, best-selling author and co-host of The Rachael Ray Show.

Since 2011, HFTD has taken a holistic approach to addressing mental health awareness through proactive outreach, education and action in an effort to prevent suicide. They've succeeded in helping thousands of people suffering from mental health issues educate themselves on how to address their problems and to live better lives.

"We're passionate about what we do and those we partner with," said Hope For The Day founder, Jonny Boucher. "So many people out there are struggling and don't realize there are helpful resources that can help them get through the good days and the bad but also live a better, healthier life.

"We're so grateful for our partnership with Hope Foods and the ability to use their platform to break the silence around mental health," Boucher continued. "They're contributing on so many levels and helping us spread awareness of this important issue - all while serving up delicious, nutritious foods! With their help we hope we can reach even more people struggling with depression or mental illness and let them know, it's ok not to be ok."

As part of the ongoing partnership, during the month of May ( Mental Health Month ) Hope Foods will match up to $5K in donations to Hope For The Day supporting tools and training resources for HFTD's suicide prevention education. The company will also continue to support HFTD trainings throughout its local community in Colorado as well as supply product for the non-profit's events. Booth space and education materials will continue to be donated for HFTD's cause at important trade shows.

Additionally, Hope Foods customers can also find a positive, encouraging message from HFTD on each protective seal on their hummus products. They'll be directed to Hope Food's website where they can learn more about HFTD, mental health, and will have the opportunity to donate to the cause. Finally, the company will be promoting mental health awareness through all of its social media channels.

"We're very passionate about this initiative and helping Hope for the Day," says Nicole Pavlica, Director of Marketing at Hope Foods. "Our company was built around the powerful concept of hope and we want to make sure everyone has access to the nutrition and resources they need to feel physically and mentally well."

Hope Foods believes using certain natural ingredients can play an important part in the way the physical body affects mental health. According to recent studies, it's estimated that 90 percent of the body's serotonin, a naturally occuring chemical affecting one's emotions and happiness, is generated in the gut. This suggests diet plays an important role when fighting depression.

"Too often diet usually isn't even part of the conversation with doctors and other health advisors," continued Dr. Smith. "However, more research is being conducted and new studies are being released about the gut/brain axis that tell us diet can be incredibly impactful in nourishing one's mental health. That's why I'm so encouraged by Hope Foods' partnership with Hope For The Day. The more awareness we can generate around this issue, the more lives we can help save."

Foods with ingredients such as almonds, garlic, onions, chickpeas and avocado are all nutrient rich and support a healthy gut. Hope Foods uses foundational ingredients like these to create delicious and nutritious hummus and its new Cashew & Almond dips boasting unique flavor profiles like Avocado Ranch Cashew & Almond Dip . Other nutrient packed customer favorites include Spicy Avocado Hummus , Roasted Garlic Cashew & Almond Dip , Black Garlic Hummus and Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus . All Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.

Look for encouraging messages from Hope For The Day on all Hope Foods' hummus products and please consider donating to the cause on the Hope Foods website . For more information please visit the HFTD website .

About Hope For The Day

Hope For The Day (HFTD) is a Chicago-based non-profit organization empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education globally. By meeting people where they are at and not where we expect them to be - HFTD uses concerts, workshops, and events, and innovative partnerships to provide outreach and education.

About Hope Foods

Hope Foods , one of the nation's leading plant-based dips and spreads brands, is on a collective mission to introduce healthy, high quality and wonderfully flavorful food to the world. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious hummus and dips with boundary-crossing flavor profiles - all without any artificial preservatives. Instead, Hope Foods uses state-of-the-art HPP cold pressure technology to retain freshness, peak flavor, wonderful texture and important nutrition from our kitchen to your table. Available at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.

Hope Foods truly believes that the simple act of sharing good food can nourish the body as well as the soul which is why it remains committed to promoting mental health awareness efforts to help reduce suicide rates across the United States. Join us on our mission to eat better, live better and do better. #spreadhope

