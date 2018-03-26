Hop Into Easter Dinner

MISSION, Kan., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) This Easter holiday, hop into a new tradition and swap your classic ham for savory lamb.

Cooking lamb can be easier than many might think. Simply try baking a rack of lamb crusted with a quinoa-hazelnut combination and topped with a mint pesto.

For a perfect, set-and-forget side, try slow cooker carrots, sprinkled with dill weed and lemon extract for a delightful spring dish.

Rack of Lamb with Quinoa-Hazelnut Crust and Mint Pesto

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 6

2

tablespoons red quinoa

2

tablespoons white quinoa

1/2

cup water

1/4

cup, plus 1 tablespoon, finely chopped toasted hazelnuts, divided

2

racks of lamb, about 1 pound each

3

tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 1/8

teaspoons McCormick Gourmet Sicilian Sea Salt, divided

1/4

teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Black Pepper

2

teaspoons lemon juice

2

tablespoons McCormick Gourmet Organic Mint

1/8

teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Garlic Powder

1

cup plain Greek yogurt

Rinse quinoa; drain well. In small saucepan over medium-high heat, bring quinoa and water to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 13 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Spread cooked quinoa on baking sheet to cool. Stir in 1/4 cup hazelnuts. Set aside.

Heat oven to 450 F. Brush racks of lamb lightly with 1 teaspoon oil. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sea salt and pepper. Coat lamb with quinoa mixture, pressing firmly to adhere. Place lamb on roasting rack in foil-lined, shallow roasting pan. Drizzle with 2 teaspoons oil.

Roast 20-25 minutes, or until desired doneness.

To make Mint Pesto: In small bowl, mix remaining oil, remaining hazelnuts, lemon juice, mint, garlic powder and remaining sea salt until well blended. Stir 1 teaspoon pesto into yogurt.

To serve: Carve lamb into chops. Drizzle with remaining pesto. Serve with yogurt sauce.

Lemon Dill Slow Cooker Carrots

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3-4 hours

Servings: 6

Nonstick cooking spray

2

pounds carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-1-inch chunks

2

tablespoons water

1/2

teaspoon salt

2

tablespoons olive oil

2

teaspoons McCormick Dill Weed

2

teaspoons McCormick Pure Lemon Extract

2

teaspoons Dijon mustard

1

teaspoon white wine vinegar

Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add carrots, water and salt; toss to coat. Cover.

Cook on high 3-4 hours, or until tender.

In small bowl, mix olive oil, dill weed, lemon extract, Dijon mustard and vinegar. Stir into cooked carrots in slow cooker before serving.

