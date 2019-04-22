In Honor of Earth Day, GMO Answers Calls for Public Acceptance of GMOs

Proven Safe by the Global Scientific Community, Genetically Modified Organisms Will Help Combat Climate Change & Feed the World's Growing Population



WASHINGTON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO Answers, an initiative committed to responding to consumer questions about how their food is grown, today, in celebration of Earth Day, issued the following statement on the environmental benefits of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

"At GMO Answers, we strive to ensure that facts about GMOs are easily accessible so that consumers can make informed decisions about the food they eat.

"GMO crops are created through genetic engineering, which allows plant breeders to take a desirable trait found in nature and transfer it from one organism to the plant they want to improve. Some examples of desirable traits include resistance to insects and disease and tolerance to herbicides that allow farmers to better control weeds.

"Not only have GMOs been shown safe to eat, but they also have a critical role to play in preserving the environment, while allowing us to grow the food we need to feed the world's growing population.

"Yet, GMOs are not being utilized to their full potential. Negative public perceptions – rooted in fear and misinformation – are keeping us from realizing broader and more impactful environmental change. Earth Day unites the world under a common mission: protect our planet. If we truly want to unite in the fight against climate change, it's imperative we achieve public acceptance of GMOs once and for all."

Some examples of the environmental benefits of GMOs:

