The Honey Baked Ham Company Saves the Day with Hamergency Kits

The Atlanta-Based Honey Baked Ham Company Offers Free Kits to Rescue America's Worst Cooks This Holiday

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, The Honey Baked Ham Company is giving away Hamergency Tool Kits to those who need a little help in the kitchen. Designed to help cover up the worst holiday cooking fails, this tool kit will glaze the house with a sweet aroma, heal burnt hands and dry tears.

Each Hamergency Kit includes a variety of items designed to salvage any cooking catastrophe, including a Honey Baked Ham scented candle to mask the smell of burnt food; a toy water gun shaped like a fire extinguisher; fire resistant oven mitts; a first aid kit that includes burn cream; a pack of tissues; and an insulated wine tumbler.

"Serving a Honey Baked Ham ensures a perfect meal, but this year we want our customers to have a perfect holiday experience even if they decide to take a chance and cook dinner themselves," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We know mistakes happen, and we take Hamergencies very seriously. This kit will ease the pain of even the worst kitchen disaster."

The Honey Baked Ham Company has over 100 kits to give away this holiday. To enter to win a Hamergency Kit, customers only have to visit HoneyBaked's website and submit their own cooking horror stories. The brand will randomly select winners each day as supplies last. For more information and to enter to win, please visit www.honeybaked.com/hamergency.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 400 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

