The Honey Baked Ham Company® Announces Operational Changes to Better Protect the Health and Safety of Associates and Customers this Easter Season

Senior Hours to start on March 30, Ahead of Early Shopping Incentives

ATLANTA, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Honey Baked Ham Company announced it would be taking additional operational measures for the 2020 Easter season. The food retailer will encourage early shopping to decrease lines the week leading up to Easter Sunday. This includes senior hours, a $10 off offer for customers willing to purchase their ham earlier and freeze it, online options for home delivery and in-store product pick-up changes.

"At HoneyBaked, we want to help our customers and communities carry on their Easter traditions while staying safe, which is why we are providing customers with safer access to our products and encouraging earlier pick-up through discounts and availability of shipping and door deliveries," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "The health and safety of our associates and customers is our top priority during this time. We are making these important changes so we can continue to serve our customers in the safest way possible during the Easter season."

Details of HoneyBaked's operational changes:

Senior Hour Shopping Option : Starting on March 30 through April 6,The Honey Baked Ham Company will encourage seniors and those customers who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop ahead of the Easter rush during the first hour of business on these dates.





Starting on through April 6,The Honey Baked Ham Company will encourage seniors and those customers who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop ahead of the Easter rush during the first hour of business on these dates. Encouraging Early Shopping : To minimize lines in the days that precede the Easter holiday, HoneyBaked will be providing $10 off coupons available at http://www.honeybaked.com/coupons to customers who visit the store for early pick-up between April 3 – 8, 2020. Additionally, customers will notice the new in-store precautions to ensure safe social distancing that are currently in place.





To minimize lines in the days that precede the Easter holiday, HoneyBaked will be providing off coupons available at http://www.honeybaked.com/coupons to customers who visit the store for early pick-up between – 8, 2020. Additionally, customers will notice the new in-store precautions to ensure safe social distancing that are currently in place. Delivery and Shipping: Customers staying home can order their Easter meal through Uber Eats beginning March 31 and have it delivered (available at select locations). Additionally, HoneyBaked has online shipping available for direct-to-door delivery. Online shipping orders must be placed by April 8 to ensure on time delivery for Easter.





Customers staying home can order their Easter meal through Uber Eats beginning and have it delivered (available at select locations). Additionally, HoneyBaked has online shipping available for direct-to-door delivery. Online shipping orders must be placed by to ensure on time delivery for Easter. Continued Proactive Steps In-Store: In response to the current environment, the product pick-up process has already changed. Customers will see a different register configuration, limits to the number of people in store at one time, and social distancing through controlled service lines with 6 feet spacing designated on floors. In addition, select locations will offer curbside pick-up. All frequently touched surfaces in the store are being thoroughly cleaned on an hourly schedule. The dining room areas will remain closed and all lunch purchases must be taken to go. Lunch delivery is available in select areas through services like Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash and Uber Eats. HoneyBaked will also continue the pause on handing out free samples, as well as unwrapping hams for customer evaluation.

The Honey Baked Ham Company wishes everyone a safe and healthy holiday season.

For more information about HoneyBaked, please visit www.honeybaked.com.

Editor's Note: The early shopping offer is not available for California residents.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams and turkey breasts sourced exclusively from American farmers. They also offer, heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company