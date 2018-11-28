Home For The Holidays: Mimi's Celebrates The Season With Chef-Prepared Ham Feast

Restaurant serves up brunch and take-home holiday meals

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The busy holiday season just got a little easier for those who want to spend more time celebrating and less time in the kitchen. Mimi's is offering a chef-prepared, handmade Ham Feast and other take-home holiday meal options.

Available now, the Ham Feast ($104.99) serves up to 10 people and features a delicious, sliced Smoked Ham with Orange-Dijon Herb Glaze. Sides include Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Candied Pecan Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onion Strings and two Carrot Nut Loaves. Topping off the feast are one whole pumpkin pie and one whole pecan pie. Heating takes up to two hours, and guests are asked to order at least 24 hours before pickup time.

Those who would like to make their own main dish can still get a little help from Mimi's chefs by ordering "Just the Sides" ($49.99), a whole pumpkin pie ($16.99) or a whole pecan pie ($17.99). Mimi's also offers a beautiful take-home holiday brunch spread that features a tasty selection of fresh-baked croissants or muffins, fresh mixed fruit and single-serve Lorraine and Florentine quiches. Brunch for six is $42, and brunch for 12 is $84.

"We know many of our guests want to celebrate the season with their families and friends, and Mimi's take-home holiday meals make it easy to create wonderful holiday memories," says Mimi's Senior Director of Marketing Tiffany McClain.

Guests who want to give the gift of Mimi's can receive a $10 Bonus Bucks coupon when purchasing a $50 gift card through Dec. 31. Bonus Bucks are redeemable Jan. 1–Feb. 28, 2019. For more information about the holidays at Mimi's, locations and menu, visit www.mimiscafe.com.

About Mimi's

Founded in 1978 by Arthur Simms, who was stationed in France during World War II, Mimi's is a neighborhood cafe offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for breakfast all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Now owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi's has 81 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi's sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring their scratch-made French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information are available at www.mimiscafe.com.

