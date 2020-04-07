Home Chef Creates 'Home Chef Helps' Initiative To Support Hunger Relief Efforts Resulting From COVID-19 Crisis

Leading meal solutions company will make $100,000 donation to Feeding America®, enable customer donations and provide exclusive discounts to front line workers

CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef, a leading meal solutions company, announces today the creation of its 'Home Chef Helps' initiative in support of hunger relief efforts and to help communities in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The newly created 'Home Chef Helps' initiative is an extension of the brand's continued dedication to alleviate hunger in local communities in which it operates through regular local food bank donations.

The new initiative includes the following:

Home Chef to Donate $100,000 to Fight Hunger

Home Chef will make a donation of $100,000 to Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief organization, to aid food banks supporting people impacted by the public health crisis. This contribution to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund will be distributed throughout communities where need is the most significant.

"We are extremely grateful to Home Chef for their commitment and efforts towards alleviating hunger in communities throughout the U.S.," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "During this time of increased need, their support will make a difference for our neighbors who are struggling to put food on their tables."

Feeding America is committed to serving communities and individuals facing hunger across America. As demand increases due to the COVID-19 crisis, food banks are responding by doing what they do best – feeding people in need. Donations help ensure that Feeding America can continue to be there for people in need during these times of uncertainty.

Enabling Customers to Give Back

Home Chef is also calling on its customers to aid in this effort. Customers who skip their Home Chef order for a week can donate to help raise additional funding for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. Additionally, Home Chef is encouraging donations from all its customers via emails, homechef.com and social posts.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Feeding America is committed to serving communities and individuals facing hunger across America and we, at Home Chef, want to do what we can to support their critical work during this unprecedented time," says Pat Vihtelic, founder and CEO of Home Chef. "Everyone is in this together and we want to make sure to be there for our neighbors in need."

Saying Thank You to Home Chef Heroes

To honor those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, Home Chef announces a new program in partnership with ID.me, offering exclusive discounts for teachers, doctors, nurses, military, first responders and all of the employees at more than 5,000 hospitals nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be able to support those who are supporting us," said Vihtelic. "Now more than ever, we realize the importance of these critical front-line workers' call-to-duty and how it affects all of us."

Available for eligible new customers, the program can be accessed at homechef.com/heroes where eligible participants can use the "Verify with ID.me" button at checkout to start receiving their exclusive discount.

Vihtelic added, "We feel very fortunate to have a product that is helping to bring people together during these uncertain times."

ABOUT HOME CHEF

Home Chef is one of the largest meal kit delivery companies in the U.S., with over 3.5 million meals delivered each month. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR).

