Holland America Line's World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs

Culinary Council chefs now responsible for dedicated culinary experiences

SEATTLE, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is cultivating the expertise of the seven members of its award-winning Culinary Council by entrusting each chef with a designated onboard dining experience to enhance and elevate. The Culinary Council comprises a collection of elite international celebrity chefs who bring global influence to every dining venue across the fleet.

The Culinary Council is led by Holland America Line's Master Chef Rudi Sodamin, who is joined by international chefs Jonnie Boer, David Burke, Elizabeth Falkner, Andy Matsuda, Ethan Stowell and Jacques Torres. Holland America Line also just announced a collaboration with wine critic James Suckling to curate its wine lists and works with master mixologist Dale DeGroff on its cocktail program.

"Holland America Line's Culinary Council is made up of some of the world's leading food authorities who have a tremendous amount of talent and knowledge, and the most profound way for us to use their expertise is to have them focus on their specialties throughout our different dining experiences," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "Culinary partners often only influence one restaurant or one area, but having seven world-class chefs enables us to cover our entire dining program and utilize their collective passion and creativity so all guests can enjoy their cuisine."

Rudi Sodamin, Master Chef and Culinary Council Chairman

Sodamin oversees all aspects of onboard dining, in addition to bringing his influence and expertise to Rudi's Sel de Mer. The popular French brasserie is a standalone venue on Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam and is featured on other ships through special pop-up dinners in the Pinnacle Grill. Sodamin was born in Austria and trained in France. He recently released his latest culinary masterpiece, an art table book called "Food Faces" that features more than 150 vibrant images of edible creations that display a whimsical spectrum of human emotion. His innovative approach has made him the most decorated chef on the world's oceans.

Jonnie Boer Offers a Taste of De Librije

Jonnie Boer will bring the flavors of his internationally acclaimed restaurant, De Librije, on board select sailings through special Taste of De Librije evenings in the Pinnacle Grill. Dutch-born Jonnie Boer is the driving force behind De Librije, a regional, fine-dining restaurant in the Netherlands. Recognized as one of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, De Librije has earned a three-star Michelin rating every year since 2004.

David Burke Influences the Pinnacle Grill Menu

A leading pioneer of unique, contemporary American cuisine and a master of French culinary technique, Burke will continue to enhance the menu at the Pinnacle Grill, adding contemporary flavors and new signature recipes. Burke partnered with Smith & Wollensky CEO Alan Stillman to open the critically acclaimed Park Avenue Café, and then, in 1996, he became vice president of culinary development for the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group. Burke is a restaurateur, cookbook author, inventor and consultant at ESquared Hospitality, which owns and operates the BLT restaurant brand. He has been featured on "Iron Chef America" and "Top Chef Masters."

Elizabeth Falkner Introduces Lighter Fare

At the forefront of the culinary arts and a recurring judge and competitor on the Food Network, Falkner will be introducing a variety of new, lighter fare to venues across the fleet. Frequently interviewed and quoted on healthy cuisine and eating habits, she is an advocate for people and chefs to think more like athletes and "stay fit to cook." Falkner does both savory and sweet, traditional and modern and has earned accolades for her ground-breaking San Francisco, California, shop, Citizen Cake.

Andy Matsuda Brings Top Sushi Trends and Techniques

The newest member of the Culinary Council, Matsuda will lead sushi offerings in Lido Market as well as the sushi menu available in Tamarind on select ships. Aboard Nieuw Statendam, Matsuda's creations will be featured at Nami Sushi, the new sushi bar inside Tamarind. The Japanese-born chef is at the forefront of sushi trends and techniques. At Matsuda's Sushi Chef Institute in Los Angeles, California, he teaches aspiring chefs and professionals about sushi and Japanese cuisine.

Ethan Stowell Celebrates the Flavors of the Pacific Northwest

A recent addition to the Culinary Council, Stowell will bring the unique flavors of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest on board ships sailing in the region. Also known for his pasta and Italian dishes, Stowell will introduce several of his recipes at New York Pizza and select Lido Market stations on all ships. With an impressive roster of highly acclaimed restaurants, Stowell has helped to change the face of the Seattle food scene. He was named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine in 2008 and chosen as one of the Best New Chef All-Stars in 2013.

Jacques Torres' Chocolate Confections Are a Sweet Indulgence

A world-renowned chocolatier known as Mr. Chocolate, Torres will guide masterful chocolate desserts for Holland America Line's dining venues, as well as the Chocolate Surprise Dessert Parade featured on the last gala evening of every cruise. A French-trained Master Chef and artisan chocolatier, Torres is a James Beard Award recipient. After rising to executive pastry chef at New York's legendary Le Cirque, he opened a chocolate factory and stores throughout New York. Torres is co-hosting and head judge on the new Netflix culinary show "Nailed It" with Nicole Byer. Debuting March 9, the reality contest program pits home bakers against one another attempting to recreate edible masterpieces.

For more information, contact a travel professional, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/15rvjq81.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the Online Communities quick link on the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, due for delivery in 2021, recently was announced.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

CONTACT:

Sally Andrews

PHONE:

800-637-5029

EMAIL:

pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-lines-world-renowned-culinary-council-takes-on-a-new-focus-that-taps-into-the-expertise-of-its-seven-celebrity-chefs-300608339.html

SOURCE Holland America Line