Holland America Line's Master Chef and Culinary Pop Artist Rudi Sodamin Releases First-of-Its-Kind 'Food Faces' Art Book

Simple portraits created from ingredients found around the globe emphasize the universality of both food and art.

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's Master Chef Rudi Sodamin just released his latest culinary masterpiece, an art table book called "Food Faces" that features more than 150 vibrant images of edible creations that display a cast of unforgettable characters expressing a whimsical spectrum of human emotion.

Sodamin began to design and photograph his stylized Food Faces several years ago as a labor of creative love. Since he created his first Food Face, Sodamin has captured hundreds of distinctive characters through his lens. His artistic inspiration comes from culinary ingredients and human expression, and he created each plate personality from food items including vegetables, fruit, meats, fish, grains and sweets.

Sodamin captured the images in his photography studio, working with his perfectionistic approach to bring each piece of art to life, fine-tuning the emotional coloring of each Food Face as he adjusted lighting, depth and focus.

In the forward to "Food Faces," Thomas Keller, chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, writes: "Rudi has a keen eye, playful sensibility and a willingness to let inspiration take him where it will. Rudi puts happiness front and center."

"Rudi is an icon in the cruise industry for his culinary talent and creativity in the kitchen and is regarded as the hospitality industry's most innovative chef, but today we congratulate him for his innovation as an artist with his beautiful new book," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "Rudi is esteemed throughout the world for his passion for his craft and his ability to translate that creative energy into serving thousands of guests each day on our ships. 'Food Faces' allows people to be inspired by Rudi's work every day in their homes."

With several cookbooks already under his belt, Sodamin applied his artistic talent this time to creating a unique and transformative portrayal of the ingredients that have inspired him throughout his culinary career.

On board Holland America Line ships, guests who dine in Rudi's Sel de Mer pop-up restaurant can enjoy his dynamic Food Faces on exclusive limited-edition plates made by Bernardaud, the leading French manufacturer of Limoges porcelain. Each plate charger features a different image from the "Food Faces" book, creating a table setting unlike any found anywhere in the world.

"ʽFood Faces' has a universal appeal that crosses all ages, languages, art, cultures and food groups," said Sodamin of his concept. "Food is an international language, understood by all, and everyone in the world, regardless of race, gender, experience or social status, can communicate and connect through food."

"Food Faces" was published by Welcome Books, an imprint of Rizzoli, and is available for purchase in bookstores nationwide. Sodamin will be exhibiting his Food Faces art in Miami, Florida, and in Europe in 2018.

About Master Chef Rudi Sodamin

Master Chef Rudi Sodamin is a culinary artist and internationally recognized culinary authority. He is Culinary Consultant and Master Chef for Holland America Line, and chairman of the cruise line's award-winning Culinary Council. As one of the hospitality industry's most innovative chefs, Sodamin is a member of the Academie Culinaire de France, the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France and the prestigious Club des Chefs des Chefs. Sodamin has authored several international cookbooks including the award-winning "Seduction and Spice." With more than 35 years of experience as a culinary artist, he maintains an unflagging passion for his craft.

