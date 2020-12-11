If your annual holiday baking marathon was canceled this year, there's no reason to pout or cry. You can satisfy your sweeth tooth and get into the holly jolly spirit by partaking in a time-honored tradition with the people in your home: baking and decorating sugar cookies.

Sure, it's always fun to bake an impressive dessert every once in a while, but when it comes to the holidays sometimes a simple, classic cookie is what you crave. And nothing is more reminscient of holiday baking with grandma than a frosted sugar cookie.

Bakers of all skill levels can easily whip up these spiced holiday sugar cookies. Start by preheating your oven to 325 degrees. Prepare the dough then roll it out on a well-floured surface. Cut the dough into shapes with your holiday cookie cutters. Get a variety of cutters, like trees, reindeer, Santa, ornaments, snowflakes, people, presents and other holiday shapes. Then place the cookies on baking sheets and bake for about 10 minutes.

Once the cookies have cooled completely, begin making the icing. Add food dye to make different colored icing and give your cookies some extra character. Then, decorate to your heart's desire! Ideally while watching Christmas movies and sipping on hot chocolate. If your urge to bake hasn't subsided after this easy recipe, try out more of our all-time best cookie recipes.

Spiced Holiday Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

For the sugar cookies:

2 3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the colorful cookie icing:

2 cups confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons milk, plus more to reach desired consistency

Food Coloring

Directions:

For the sugar cookies:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Mix flour, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in medium bowl.

Set aside.

Beat butter and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add egg and vanilla; mix well.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.

Roll out dough on generously floured surface to 1/4-inch thickness.

Cut into shapes with your favorite holiday cookie cutters.

Place on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges start to brown lightly.

Cool on baking sheets 1 minute.

Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

For the colorful cookie icing:

For the icing, mix confectioners' sugar and milk with wire whisk until well blended and smooth.

Stir in additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Makes 1 cup.

To ice cookies, hold cookie by its edge and dip top of cookie into icing. (Or spoon the icing onto cookie using a teaspoon.)

Place iced cookies on wire rack set over foil-covered baking sheet to dry. (The foil-covered baking sheet will catch drips.)

To add decorative details to cookies, spoon tinted icing into resealable plastic bag.

Snip off a tiny piece of the corner.

Squeeze icing through hole in plastic bag to decorate cookies.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.