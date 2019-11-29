Holiday Gift Guide: sweetFrog Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: sweetFrog will be offering two gift card deals this Holiday season.

From November 29 – December 2, customers who purchase $30 in gift cards online or in-store will receive $10 in Leap Back Cards (two $5 cards). Leap Back Cards are good on any frozen yogurt purchase made at sweetFrog before 1/31/20.

The gift card celebration continues from December 16 – December 20, customers will receive a $5 Leap Back Card for every $25 spent in gift card purchases online or in-store. Leap Back Cards are good on any frozen yogurt purchase made at sweetFrog before 1/31/20.

WHERE: Participating sweetFrog locations, Find you nearest sweetFrog at https://www.sweetfrog.com/locator/

