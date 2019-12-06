Ho Ho Ho ... Merry Mash-Up!

7-Eleven Lights Up Holidays with Popular Mountain Dew Seasonal Soft Drink as a Slurpee® Flavor, Customizable Digital Message Cup

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's beginning to taste a lot like the holiday season at 7-Eleven® stores. The limited-time Slurpee® flavor, available in participating locations while supplies last, is a favorite – Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up. Mountain Dew's refreshing mash-up of two holiday-inspired flavors – cranberry and pomegranate – was introduced last year as a soft drink, but this is the first time Merry Mash-Up is being offered in frozen Slurpee drink form.

And if a bright red Slurpee drink isn't festive enough, Slurpee lovers –Big Gulp® drink fans and 7-Eleven coffee connoisseurs alike can wish everyone "Happy Holidays" with an LED light-up digital message cup, available at participating 7-Eleven stores.

"7-Eleven is always looking for new and innovative ways to serve our customers, whether that's fun flavors, cool cups, exclusive experiences in our app, first-to-market products and new store designs," said Jacob Barnes, Product Director at 7-Eleven. "Our new digital message cup makes a great gift and even better when given with a 7-Eleven gift card so recipients can buy their favorite beverages all year long."

The interactive cup can display scrolling LED message banners with custom text created from users' smart phones and sent through Bluetooth connection. Messages are entered in the "Hello Cup" app and can be up to 250 characters in length. The app allows message-senders to quickly adjust content, font, brightness and which direction their customized message scrolls, plus it automatically saves up to 100 messages for future use. The free "Hello Cup" app is available for download in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

Available with either red or blue lights, the LED message cup can hold 20 ounces of cold or hot beverages and has a suggested retail price of $24.99 at participating 7-Eleven stores. Three AAA alkaline batteries required to operate the cup are included.

Follow 7-Eleven and Slurpee on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ho-ho-ho--merry-mash-up-300970687.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.