HMSHost looking to hire more than 75 top food industry associates at O'Hare International Airport

HMSHost will be hiring multiple roles to support American Airlines lounges at ORD



Who: Global restaurateur HMSHost, the world leader in dining for travel venues, will hire 75 team members to support the American Airlines Admirals Club lounges & Flagship Lounge at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.



What: Hiring event for more than 75 food service associates including bartenders, wait staff, cooks, food service managers & leaders.



When: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 14, 2019



Where: American Airlines O'Hare Airport office, Terminal 3. Mezzanine Level near TSA Security Check Point 6



Details: Candidates for bartenders, cooks, bus help, stockers, managers, leaders are encouraged to attend this hiring event and should submit resumes via the HMSHost website: jobs@hmshost.com. Candidates should bring resume and two forms of identification to the event for an immediate interview. All full-time HMSHost associates and their families receive extremely generous health, vision, and dental insurance.



Robert Scharringhausen, Vice President of Talent Acquisition for HMSHost said, "We are excited about the opportunity to bring so many new jobs into Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Our goal is to bring the best, exclusive travel experience to travelers through top restaurant industry service professionals. We plan on hiring 75 associates in roles from bartenders, wait staff, cooks, and food service managers & leaders."





Brad Maher, Senior Director of Operations for HMSHost at O'Hare said, "HMSHost is known throughout North America for offering industry leading dining and guest service to travelers. We look forward to hiring some of Chicago's best on Thursday. We're also extremely proud of the compensation package we offer our associates. This is a key differentiator in our industry. We take care of our associates."

HMSHost Leading the Industry

HMSHost is recognized by the industry as the top provider of travel dining with awards such as Restaurateur with the Highest Regard Customer Service. HMSHost is a leader in sustainability practices which include plans to eliminate conventional plastic straw use by 2020. The company also creates original award-winning events like Airport Restaurant Month, Channel Your Inner Chef live culinary contest, and the Adrian Awards Gold winning campaigns, #HMSHostLove and Eat Well. Travel Further.

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe and at more than 100 travel plazas in North America. The company has annual sales of nearly $3.3 billion and employs more than 41,000 associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of €4.6 billion in 2017, the group operates in 31 countries and employs over 58,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

