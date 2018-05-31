Hillphoenix Leads the Pack in GreenChill Store Certifications

CONYERS, Ga., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, is committed to collaborating with customers to develop and install advanced sustainable technologies for their organizations. Throughout the past year, Hillphoenix refrigeration equipment is installed in 87% of the total number of GreenChill certified stores.

The EPA's GreenChill Certification is a program for food retailers that recognizes stores for utilizing environmentally friendly refrigeration systems that maintain very low refrigerant charge and emission levels. These certifications — Platinum, Gold and Silver levels — benefit retailers on both an economic and environmental standpoint, as well as exemplifying themselves as stewards in the communities they serve.

"Our commitment to developing and further improving these technologies illustrates to our customers and the industry, that we are dedicated to providing quality, sustainable products to help companies future-proof their business," said Scott Martin , director of business development and industry relations.

Hillphoenix has a consistent record of advancing sustainable refrigeration:

In the mid-1990s, the company introduced one of the first cooling technologies to reduce global-warming emissions.

Many systems shipped by Hillphoenix use Second Nature natural refrigerants.

Hillphoenix's improvements in alternative refrigerants and energy efficiency have helped remove over 2.5 billion pounds of harmful emissions in the last two decades.

About the GreenChill Partnership

EPA's GreenChill Partnership works with supermarkets to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. The partnership helps supermarkets move to environmentally friendlier refrigerants; reduce harmful refrigerant emissions; and adopt greener refrigeration technologies and best practices. About 11,000 GreenChill Partner stores operate in the U.S. Learn more at epa.gov/greenchill.

About Hillphoenix

Hill PHOENIX Inc., a Dover Company, is based in Conyers, Georgia. The company designs and manufactures commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. Our mission is to provide fresh, innovative solutions that help our customers stay relevant and competitively differentiated. Our vision inspires us to deliver creative, flexible and responsible innovations in food retail refrigeration. Visit www.hillphoenix.com or call 800-283-1109 for more information.

