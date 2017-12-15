Hilco Industrial to Sell Late-Model Food & Produce Processing Equipment

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial announced today that they will be selling food processing equipment formerly owned by Juicero, a California manufacturer of juicing machines and juice packets. These assets were in operation for just over one year.

This auction sale is an exceptional opportunity to purchase very late-model, state-of-the-art equipment that can be put to into production immediately. Featured items include: 2015 Turatti 3-stage produce wash line with leaf dryer; (2) Toyo Jidoki pouch filler/sealers; Techna pasta cooker; Food Tech steamer, Urschel & Vemag dicers/choppers/processors; apple peeler; apple corer; labelers; mixers; Norlake refrigerators; large quantity of lab equipment; and plant & production support equipment.

Hilco Industrial will host a live, onsite and webcast auction on Thursday, January 11th beginning at 10 AM PT. The assets can be inspected at 4000 Noakes Street, Commerce, CA, 90023 on January 10th from 8 AM to 5 PM PT or earlier by appointment.

To arrange an inspection, access detailed information and photos of the assets, or to learn more about the sales process, visit https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/juicero or contact:

Mark Reynolds mreynolds@hilcoglobal.com +1 205.403.5942

About Hilco Industrial

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About Juicero

Juicero formerly made a device for fruit and vegetable juicing. The company's product was called the Juicero Press, a Wi-Fi connected juicer that used single-serving packets of chopped fruits and vegetables sold exclusively by the company by subscription.

