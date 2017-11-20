Hilco Industrial to Sell Food Processing, Bakery and Dairy Equipment in Warehouse Relocation Sale

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial announced today that they will be selling the used food processing, dairy and bakery equipment inventory from Aaron Equipment. The auction will include special offers on the company's best inventory to help clear Aaron Equipment's current site as they prepare to move from their current property in Bensenville, Illinois. The move is part of an agreement with the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority to accommodate the Elgin O'Hare Western Access Project.

This is the second in a series of auctions being run for Aaron Equipment and features over 160 lots consisting of equipment relating to food processing, bakery & dough, centrifuges, homogenizers, creamers, mixers & blenders, mills, tanks & reactors and production support.

"As we prepare to move off our Bensenville property, we are offering our customers an unprecedented opportunity to save on Aaron Equipment's highest quality inventory. During the relocation, our team will maintain business as usual and provide the quality equipment, dependable service, and competitive pricing we have offered for over 80 years. While we're selling this equipment, we will continue to buy high quality inventory and ship it to our other locations," said Alan Cohen, CEO of Aaron Equipment.

Hilco Industrial will host a live, onsite and webcast auction on Tuesday, December 5th beginning at 10 AM CT. The assets can be inspected at 735 E Green Street, Bensenville, Illinois on December 4th from 9 AM to 4 PM CT or earlier by appointment.

To arrange an inspection, access detailed information and photos of the assets, or specific information about the sale process, visit https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/aaron-equipment-food or contact:

Tim Pfister - tpfister@hilcoind.com +1 847.313.4747

About Hilco Industrial

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-industrial-to-sell-food-processing-bakery-and-dairy-equipment-in-warehouse-relocation-sale-300559597.html

SOURCE Hilco Industrial