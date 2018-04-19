HighJump's Sean Elliott Named 2018 Food Logistics Champion: Rock Star of the Supply Chain

Chief technology officer recognized for decade of innovation benefitting food and beverage logistics worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Chief Technology Officer Sean Elliott to the Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain. Under Elliott's leadership, food and beverage companies across the globe are revolutionizing their workflows with innovative solutions propelling them into the supply chain of future.

"Food logistics is a critical component of the global infrastructure, and we have a social responsibility to provide sustainable logistics capabilities that overcome the complexities of the dynamic supply chain landscape," said Chad Collins, CEO at HighJump. "At the end of the day, this comes back to solutions that meet the unique needs of food and beverage companies worldwide. Sean Elliott has a passion for creating innovative technologies focused on solving today's problems and empowering businesses to adapt to the opportunities of tomorrow."

During Elliott's 10 years in leadership at HighJump, he has brought key features to market to help food and beverage companies differentiate themselves and take customer experiences to a new level. This includes 3PL specific functionality to address cold storage, track and trace functionality for warehousing, and TMS products to comply with constantly changing and strict FDA recall standards. Additionally, Elliott designed the next-generation of handheld enablement for HighJump's Direct Store Delivery solution, enhancing both labor management and productivity. Elliott also had a hand in designing vertical solutions adapted to unique industry needs, such as craft brewing and specialty food.

"This year's recipients of the Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award reflect the changing demographics, talent and expertise in our industry," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics. "At this same time, these changes usher in new perspectives and energy to an industry that is equally diverse and dynamic."

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain. The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to the industry.

Many of today's best-known food and beverage brands trust HighJump for supply chain management and visibility. This includes regional grocer Lowes Foods, South African supermarket chain Checkout, and frozen and refrigerated logistics services company Nova Cold Logistics. Further information on these and additional customers is available here.

A full list of recipients of the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain is available here.

