HighJump Vice President Named 2019 Food Logistics Champion: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Derek Curtis and team revolutionize food logistics worldwide with ability to adapt, grow and succeed through tomorrow's technologies



MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces Derek Curtis's recognition as a 2019 Food Logistics Champion: Rock Star of the Supply Chain. The honor showcases HighJump's commitment to empowering food distributors across the globe to be part of the connected, automated supply chain of the future.

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. This spells greater complexity for the supply chain, particularly for perishable and fast-moving goods. Faced with increasingly stringent requirements, it's no longer enough for food and beverage distributors to simply fulfill demand. They must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions. Derek Curtis and his team make this possible.

"Consumers crave flexible decision-making and instant gratification - your supply chain should enable it," said Derek Curtis, vice president of sales at HighJump. "Employing solutions to adapt to customer demands while driving the most effective user behavior possible is necessary to achieve goals today and beyond. This is the supply chain of the future."

Curtis and his team enable food and beverage distributors of all sizes to tap into next-generation technology to evolve direct store delivery (DSD) and retail execution. This includes bring your own device (BYOD) initiatives. Capitalizing on the native capabilities of any rugged or consumer-grade device, HighJump's solution assures workers always have the data they need at their fingertips - whether inside or outside the four walls of a distribution center, store, freezer, truck or beyond. The result is easier deployment to remain FMSA compliant and increased sales opportunities from enhanced inventory management.

"Our 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain reflects the expanding diversity that is emerging in our industry, both in terms of demographics and talent," remarks Lara L. Sowinski. "The combination of experience and wisdom complemented with a new generation of professionals is resulting in a food and beverage supply chain that is in sync with consumers' demands while simultaneously adept and staying ahead of the logistical requirements."

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals who have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation throughout the global food supply chain. More on this year's recipients is available here.

Learn more about HighJump DSD and retail execution capabilities here.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About HighJump

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies – from around our company and around the world – to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump - Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more - https://www.highjump.com/

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

