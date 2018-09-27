High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipments and Foods Market 2018-2028

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizontal Equipments, Vertical Equipments, Fruit & Vegetable, Meat & Poultry, Seafood & Fish, Juices & Beverages, Dips & Sauces, Dairy, Other HPP Food

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05574234

The horizontal food HPP Equipment submarket held 81% share of the HPP Equipments market in 2017.This submarket is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The HPP meat & poultry submarket held 27.6% share of the HPP Foods submarket.

Report Scope

- Global HPP Equipments Market Forecast from 2018-2028, further segmented by type:

- Horizontal Food HPP Equipment

- Vertical Food HPP Equipment

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

- Global HPP Foods Market Forecast from 2018-2028, further segmented by type:

- HPP Meat & Poultry

- HPP Fruit & Vegetable

- HPP Seafood & Fish

- HPP Juices & Beverages

- HPP Dairy

- HPP Sauces & Dips

- Other HPP Foods

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market

- Revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for the following regional and leading national markets:

- North America: US, Canada, Mexico

- Europe: Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe

- APAC: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC

- RoW: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Each regional and national market is further segmented by the submarkets of the HPP Equipments and HPP Foods Market

- Qualitative analysis which includes a SWOT analysis and discussion on factors that drive and restrainthe market.

- Profile of leading HPP companies:

- American Pasteurization

- Avure Technologies

- BaoTou KeFa HPP,

- Cargill

- Esteban Espuña

- FresherTech

- Hain BluePrint

- Hiperbaric

- Hormel Foods

- Lineage Logistics

- Multivac

- Safe Pac Pasteurization

- Suja Life

- Universal Pasteurization

