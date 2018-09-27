High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipments and Foods Market 2018-2028
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizontal Equipments, Vertical Equipments, Fruit & Vegetable, Meat & Poultry, Seafood & Fish, Juices & Beverages, Dips & Sauces, Dairy, Other HPP Food
The horizontal food HPP Equipment submarket held 81% share of the HPP Equipments market in 2017.This submarket is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The HPP meat & poultry submarket held 27.6% share of the HPP Foods submarket.
Report Scope
- Global HPP Equipments Market Forecast from 2018-2028, further segmented by type:
- Horizontal Food HPP Equipment
- Vertical Food HPP Equipment
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
- Global HPP Foods Market Forecast from 2018-2028, further segmented by type:
- HPP Meat & Poultry
- HPP Fruit & Vegetable
- HPP Seafood & Fish
- HPP Juices & Beverages
- HPP Dairy
- HPP Sauces & Dips
- Other HPP Foods
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market
- Revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for the following regional and leading national markets:
- North America: US, Canada, Mexico
- Europe: Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe
- APAC: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC
- RoW: Latin America, Middle East, Africa
Each regional and national market is further segmented by the submarkets of the HPP Equipments and HPP Foods Market
- Qualitative analysis which includes a SWOT analysis and discussion on factors that drive and restrainthe market.
- Profile of leading HPP companies:
- American Pasteurization
- Avure Technologies
- BaoTou KeFa HPP,
- Cargill
- Esteban Espuña
- FresherTech
- Hain BluePrint
- Hiperbaric
- Hormel Foods
- Lineage Logistics
- Multivac
- Safe Pac Pasteurization
- Suja Life
- Universal Pasteurization
