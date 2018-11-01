Hickory Tavern is Launching Online Delivery

Local gathering spot is adding a delivery component to their online ordering system

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Couch potatoes, busy families and working folks all rejoice as Hickory Tavern will now, in addition to having a pickup option, deliver your food right to your doorstep. Guests can expect a full menu to choose from upon entering their address in the Online Ordering Form. Contrary to using a third-party app, Hickory Tavern's online ordering system is streamlined and will send guest's orders directly to the selected Hickory Tavern kitchen following their online payment.

The new online ordering system is great for not only individual or family orders, but also for groups or parties! For group orders, Hickory Tavern makes things easier by providing guests with a link where everyone in a group can add their selections to the cart. Even better? They also have a deadline option to ensure that folks have their orders in on time. Additionally, for those who want to alleviate the stress of cooking for their parties, there are several platter options perfect for large groups and parties that can be delivered directly to the guest.

"We already deliver an amazing and unique experience to our guests at Hickory Tavern and are committing to bringing that same level of experience to your homes, offices or parties," said Marketing Manager for Hickory Tavern, Christina Bledsoe. She continued, "By offering Online Ordering and Delivery that is fast and easy to use, we're able to accomplish our goal." Online ordering for Hickory Tavern is now available at all locations.

About Hickory Tavern:

Established in 1997, Hickory Tavern is a neighborhood social gathering spot perfect for lunch, happy hour, late night, parties, game day and other special events. Hickory Tavern's purpose is to create craveable experiences for our guests and we do that by serving great food, cold beer and sharing our passion for sports, entertainment and good times! Hickory Tavern has 27 locations serving 16 communities across the southeastern United States. To learn more please visit https://www.thehickorytavern.com for up-to-date details on their specials, promotions and events, connect with Hickory Tavern on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

