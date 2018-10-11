Oh yes, Chili's created the best Halloween costume of 2018 and you can order it now

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't be a basic witch this year for Halloween because honestly you deserve better and no one wants to see you in a taco foam costume for the third year in a row. Transform into the "Hi, welcome to Chili's" vine with our first-ever Halloween costume. Go to welcometochilis.com to get your hands on this Halloween treat while supplies last.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8246359-chilis-halloween-costume-of-2018/

This one-of-a-kind Chili's® Grill & Bar costume is sourced from tears of pure laughter, made with the finest cotton-polyester blend known to man and designed with a custom pattern you won't find anywhere else. This Halloween, slip on your boxers and hold up that cardboard cell and get ready to welcome people to Chili's all night long!

For just $25, your costume will include:

One set of Chili's boxers

One cardboard cellphone perfect for mirror selfies

A chance to become an instant viral internet sensation

We can't wait to see the viral sensation you'll become thanks to a bathroom mirror near you. Feel free to tweet us your photos @chilis or tag us on Instagram.

Now, go order the best costume of the year here before it sells out!

About Chili's Grill & Bar

Chili's® Grill & Bar is the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), a recognized leader in casual dining. Known for their signature menu items – burgers, ribs and fajitas– Chili's offers fresh, bold and unexpected flavors. Each ChiliHead at more than 1,600 locations in 31 countries and two territories takes great pride in Chili's purpose of connecting with and serving Guests and giving back to the communities in which they are located. In addition to Chili's, Brinker owns and operates Maggiano's Little Italy®. For more brand-related information, visit chilis.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hi-welcome-to-chilis-300729768.html

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar