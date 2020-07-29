HI-CHEW & The Doughnut Project Introduce the "Watermelon Sugar HI-(CHEW)" Doughnut

This limited edition doughnut arrives just in time for National Watermelon Day, August 3rd

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW™ , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy and New York City-based The Doughnut Project have teamed up for National Watermelon Day (August 3rd) to celebrate America's favorite summer fruit (and HI-CHEW fan-favorite) with the creation of a one-of-a-kind doughnut: the Watermelon Sugar HI-(CHEW)!

This exciting collaboration is a unique way to honor nostalgic summer moments and the beloved fruit on National Watermelon Day. Taking inspiration from HI-CHEW™ Watermelon, the limited-edition doughnut brings to life the satisfyingly sweet taste of the summer staple with a subtle sour twist. The Watermelon Sugar HI-(CHEW) doughnut features a candy shell glaze infused with HI-CHEW™ Watermelon, which nods to the chewy texture HI-CHEW™ fanatics love and unveils a true-to-life fruit flavor with a slight puckering effect. Within, the filling consists of a luscious watermelon lime cream to mimic the layered colors and taste of the HI-CHEW™ Watermelon chewlet. Each mouthwatering bite provides a burst of citrus and sweetness for the ultimate treat.

To celebrate National Watermelon Day, the doughnut creation will be available for a limited time, Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, August 2 at The Doughnut Project's West Village location (10 Morton St, NYC). The first 100 customers to purchase a Watermelon Sugar HI-(CHEW) doughnut will receive a free HI-CHEW™ Watermelon stick.

"HI-CHEW™ Watermelon has become a fan-favorite since launching in the U.S. last year, available in the Sweet & Sour mix as well as our individual stick format," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "In honor of National Watermelon Day, we wanted to highlight the go-to summer fruit and HI-CHEW flavor in a unique and surprising way. We're thrilled to partner with The Doughnut Project, who created a delectable and unconventional doughnut infused with HI-CHEW™ Watermelon."

HI-CHEW™ is constantly experimenting with diverse techniques and developing new flavors to expand its growing portfolio. With nearly 1 billion pieces of HI-CHEW enjoyed each year, consumers can't get enough of the fruity-chewy candy brand. Similarly, The Doughnut Project is well known for their small-batch, innovative creations and playing with unique flavor combinations. Established in 2015, it's become the home to sweet treats inspired by fresh, seasonal, savory, and even cocktail flavors.

"We are big fans of HI-CHEW, so we were immediately excited by the opportunity to create this one-of-a-kind doughnut," says Leslie Polizzotto, Co-Founder of The Doughnut Project. "Our team strives to create delicious and unexpected recipes, and the Watermelon Sugar HI-(CHEW) doughnut does just that. It's just like biting into a HI-CHEW Watermelon chewlet, with the added fun of a doughnut."

If you can't get your hands on the one-of-a-kind Watermelon Sugar HI-(CHEW) doughnut, you can still enjoy the fruit-forward flavor with the HI-CHEW™ Watermelon Stick and Sweet & Sour Mix bag, available for purchase on the HI-CHEW website and nationally at Target , Rite Aid and Speedway. To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and Twitter ( @HICHEW ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 185 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEWTM:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon, a Fruit Combos Mix with Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada and Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually.

About The Doughnut Project:

The Doughnut Project is a small-batch, handcrafted doughnut shop located in the West Village of Manhattan. The shop combines some of the best doughnuts in America with an upbeat, artistic vibe. The shop's co-owners Troy Neal and Leslie Polizzotto create unique flavors inspired by the amazing food and creative cocktails of New York City. The yeast-raised doughnuts have glazes, fillings, and toppings that include out-of-the-box ingredients such as bacon, beets, olive oil, ricotta cheese, sesame seeds, black pepper and sea salt. The shop creates new intriguing flavor profiles on a regular basis and sells out daily. To learn more about The Doughnut Project , please follow on Instagram ( @thedoughnutproject ) and Twitter ( @TDP_NYC ).

