So many pizza chains offer vegan options these days. Recognizing the ever-growing demand for meat- and dairy-free foods, restaurants including MOD Pizza have made it easy to order vegan meals. If you’re looking for guidance on ordering vegan pizzas and salads at MOD, look no further.

Here’s how to order vegan at MOD Pizza:

Pizzas

MOD offers some premade pizza options, which you may be able to customize in order to make them vegan. Ask the employee helping you for suggestions about ordering vegan—many restaurants are ready and eager to help vegan customers.

We recommend building your own pizza from scratch. MOD doesn’t charge per topping, so you can load your pizza up with toppings to your heart’s content. The default size at MOD is an 11-inch pizza, but you can also order the Mini (6-inch) or Mega (thick crust) option, depending on your appetite.

Crust

Choose either the Original or Gluten-Friendly crust. Avoid the Cauliflower crust—it contains cows’ milk and eggs.

Pizza Sauce

MOD offers a few vegan pizza sauces. Try the BBQ Sauce, Garlic Rub, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, or Red Sauce. Skip the Pesto and White Sauce—both contain milk.

Cheese

PETA pushed MOD to add vegan cheese, and the company listened! All locations now offer dairy-free cheese from Daiya. The best part? There’s no extra charge. You can also opt for a cheese-free pizza.

Toppings

Skip the meats—obviously—and enjoy the huge array of vegan toppings available at MOD, including leafy greens (which you can also use to build a salad, if pizza isn’t your thing) and plenty of raw or roasted veggies and fruits. Season your pizza with salt, pepper, or oregano.

Finishing Sauce

Feel like adding a drizzle to your completed pizza? MOD offers a few vegan finishing sauces to top off your masterpiece. Don’t choose the Pesto Drizzle, Mike’s Hot Honey, or Sri-rancha Sauce, which contain animal-derived ingredients, but note that the following options are all vegan:

Balsamic Fig Glaze

BBQ Swirl

Hot Buffalo Sauce

Red Sauce Dollops

Salads

Not in the mood for a pizza? MOD has you covered. The chain also offers hearty salads, which you can top with a variety of veggies, fruits, and dressings. You’ll want to skip the croutons—which have dairy. Check out these vegan dressing options:

Balsamic

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Red Wine Vinegar

Desserts

Not quite full? Finish your MOD meal with an order of the tempting “accidentally vegan” Cinnamon Strips. Just be sure to ask for no cinnamon icing. Note: The chocolate and strawberry glazes are dipping-sauce options, and both are vegan.

Drinks

In addition to fountain and bottled Pepsi and Dr. Pepper soft drinks, MOD offers some signature teas and lemonades, and they’re all vegan. Try the Caramelized Pear Iced Tea, Vintage Lemonade, Marionberry Lemonade, or Black Tea.

Conscientious diners know that using animals for food damages the environment and is bad for human health. If you want to start eating more vegan meals, we can help you ditch meat, dairy, eggs, and all other animal-derived ingredients.

Want to do more?

PETA is working behind the scenes with many restaurants to help get more vegan options added to menus across the country. We’re presently pushing MOD to add vegan meats—something that other chains, including Blaze Pizza and Pieology, have already done. You can help! Click on the button below to urge more fast-food chains, including Domino’s, to add vegan meals.

Take Action Now!

