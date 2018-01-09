Here Are All of Panera Bread’s Vegan Options (New Vegan Broth Bowls)

Following encouragement from PETA, Panera Bread has expanded its vegan offerings to include two new broth bowls. The Vegan Lentil Quinoa Broth Bowl features organic quinoa and brown rice, a lentil blend, tomato sofrito, and fresh kale and spinach in umami soy-miso broth. The new Soba Noodle Broth Bowl with Edamame Blend is packed with soba noodles, fresh spinach, Napa cabbage, roasted mushroom and onion blend, sesame seeds, and cilantro.

Edamame soba noodle bowl #panera #vegan #veganpanera #whatveganseat #vegannoms #veggielove #vegansofinstagram #edamamae #sobanoodles

A post shared by Rachel Thomas (@rachella_musicandarts) on May 9, 2015 at 2:08pm PDT

We’re already swooning, but there’s more: Panera is now offering its vegan Black Bean Soup daily!

More vegan options like falafel, tofu, and vegan chocolate cake are currently being tested in select locations. If you see one of these delectable menu items, snatch it up!

Here are all of Panera’s vegan menu items in one place for you:

Baked Goods

Bagels (Plain, Blueberry, Cranberry Walnut, Poppyseed, or Sesame)

Focaccia (Black Pepper or Sea Salt)

French Baguette

Hoagie Roll

Semolina (Country, Rye, or Sesame)

Sourdough Breads

Breakfast

Peach & Blueberry Smoothie with Almond Milk

Seasonal Fruit Cup

Steel Cut Oatmeal with Apple Chips, Pecans, and Cinnamon Crunch Topping

Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries, Pecans, and Cinnamon Crunch Topping

Broth Bowls

Soba Noodle with Edamame Blend

Vegan Lentil Quinoa

These come with your choice of sides.

Salads

Seasonal Greens (You can add avocado and quinoa.)

Felt like a salad from @panerabread for lunch today. I customized a base salad with: kale, romaine, arugula, radicchio, spinach, cucumber, wedge tomatoes, red onion, the quinoa tomato sofrito blend, and half the low fat balsamic dressing. Opted for a fruit cup as a side and my coworker gave me her apple! Oh and lots of #water to drink so I can #stayhydrated ! #veganpanera #veganeats #vegansnack #veganweightlossjourney #veganweightloss #weightlossjourney #weightloss #healthychoices #obesetobeast #plantbased #plantbaseddiet #plantbasedweightloss #wholefoodplantbased #wfpb #wfpbdiet #wholefoodplantbaseddiet

A post shared by Lizzy (@watchlizzyshrink) on Jan 3, 2018 at 11:36am PST

Soup

Black Bean Soup

Note: Panera may offer vegan soups seasonally, so ask your specific location for current options.

Vegan at Panera bread! I got a Mediterranean Veggie sandwich with out Feta and Black Bean soup! #vegan #veganlunch #whatveganseat #veganfood #lunch #food #likeforlike #like #like4like #veganPanera #Paneravegan

A post shared by Hannah (@theveganfatty) on Dec 17, 2015 at 11:08am PST

Customize these menu items to make them vegan:

Salads

Order any salad without chicken and cheese and add quinoa.

Order the Ancient Grain & Arugula with Chicken without the chicken.

Order the Fuji Apple with Chicken without the chicken and Gorgonzola.

Order the Greek or Modern Greek with Quinoa without feta cheese.

Sandwiches

The Mediterranean Veggie can be ordered without feta on a vegan bread option.

#Vegan at @panerabread I found out today that most of their breads are vegan! Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich ☆ {hold the cheese} ☆ and a side salad with balsamic dressing. #veganfoodshare #dairyfree #Vegan #plantbased #whatveganseat #vegansofig #vegansofinstagram #meatfree #dairyfree #vegandining #veganlifestyle #veganpanera #veganonthego

A post shared by Cindy Ford (@sillylittlevegan) on Aug 4, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

For more news-you-can-use, check out our Guide to Ordering Vegan at Fast Food and Chain Restaurants.

Want to go vegan? Order our free vegan starter kit today!

Send Me a Free Vegan Starter Kit!

The post Here Are All of Panera Bread’s Vegan Options (New Vegan Broth Bowls) appeared first on PETA.