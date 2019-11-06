Looking for a simple meal or side dish to please all members of the family? This Herbed Pastina dish checks all the boxes and can be made in just 15 minutes!

Herbed Pastina with Egg 4 oz pastina pasta

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh sage

1 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

2 tsp unsalted butter

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cracked pepper Cook pasta in small saucepan of 2 cups boiling salted water for 5 to 7 minutes or until al dente and almost all of the water is absorbed. Stir in sage, thyme and rosemary. Remove from heat. Stir in eggs, 1/4 cup Parmesan, butter, salt and pepper. Transfer to plates; sprinkle with remaining Parmesan. Tip: If pastina is too thick, stir in 1 or 2 tbsp non-fat milk. Nutrition Facts: 400 calories, 15g fat, 7g saturated fat, 210mg cholesterol, 980mg sodium, 43g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 3g sugars, 22g protein

