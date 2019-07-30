Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donates More Than $50,000 To Second Harvest Food Bank For Those Affected By Flooding And Other Disasters In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), announced today it donated more than $50,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help those affected by the recent rain and flooding in New Orleans, as well as preparation for future disasters. The call for donations was announced June 26 at Herbalife Nutrition's annual North America event that took place in downtown New Orleans over the weekend, where more than 25,000 of the Company's independent distributors were in attendance. Funds raised over the last three days, along with the match from the Company, will provide more than 216,000 meals to the community.



"Thanks to the generosity of our independent distributors, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation will be able to provide food resources to those affected by the recent storms in New Orleans and other areas of Louisiana," said HNF executive director, Jenny Perez. "We were lucky to have recently experienced this vibrant city, and we're happy to support the Second Harvest Food Bank's emergency food network."



The recent hurricane flooded many parts of the Second Harvest Food Bank's service areas across South Louisiana. To date, Second Harvest has worked with community partners to distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food, water, and disaster supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Barry.



"One in five adults, and one in four children in South Louisiana struggle with hunger every day," said Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. "This gift from Herbalife Nutrition will create an enormous impact in the lives of hungry children, families and seniors across our 23-parish region."



Every dollar donated helps Second Harvest provide four meals to a South Louisiana neighbor in need. In addition to fighting the everyday disaster of hunger, Second Harvest responds to disasters year-round, so this donation will help the organization fulfill its mission on all fronts.

For more information about the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation and its Casa Herbalife locations, visit http://www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.



About Herbalife Nutrition Foundation



Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) is a U.S. § 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation devoted to providing good nutrition and nutrition education to the world's children. HNF supports over 140 community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners around the globe that help bring good nutrition to children. The Foundation is committed to ensuring children are provided with good nutrition for a brighter future. HNF and Herbalife Nutrition also support relief efforts in response to natural disasters, and aide to organizations focused on the general wellness of communities such as the American Cancer Society, Save The Children and the American Red Cross. For more information about HNF and how you can support the children in our programs, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

About Second Harvest Food Bank:



Second Harvest Food Bank is leading the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food to more than 700 community partners across 23 parishes. Together, we make up the largest charitable anti-hunger network in the state. With help from our communities, we can make food security a reality for every household in South Louisiana.



Second Harvest Food Bank is an affiliated ministry of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Feeding America, and a United Way partner agency. To join us in the fight to end hunger, please visit no-hunger.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/2ndHarvestGNOA or on Twitter and Instagram @2ndHarvestGNOA

