Help End Childhood Hunger this Holiday Season with Gifts that Give Back

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger doesn't take a holiday for the one in six kids in America who face hunger. As friends and families across the country gather to celebrate the holiday season, No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, invites holiday shoppers and diners to support its work to feed kids in need this holiday season. National brands like Williams Sonoma, Hickory Farms, OpenTable, Grubhub and more will offer seasonal products and promotions that support No Kid Hungry's work to end childhood hunger in the United States. Every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry this holiday season connects kids in need with up to 10 healthy meals.

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for children struggling with hunger. As schools close for holiday breaks or inclement weather, students lose access to programs they depend on every day like school breakfast.

"One in six children face hunger in America, but it's a solvable problem," said Debbie Shore, co-founder of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "With support from our amazing partners this season and all year round, we can help connect kids across the country to the food they need."

Products and promotions benefiting No Kid Hungry this holiday season include:

America the Great Cookbook by Weldon Owen Publishing: Food personalities from around the country share their favorite recipes and the dishes they make for the people they love in this one-of-a-kind book. And on top of that, this cookbook fights childhood hunger by helping No Kid Hungry connect kids with at least 200,000 meals. America the Great Cookbook is available at Williams Sonoma and wherever fine books are sold.

Bobby's Burger Palace: This December, Chef Bobby Flay and the team at Bobby's Burger Palace are making every meal count by donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every online order placed at order.bobbysburgerpalace.com or via the BBP App. Guests dining at Bobby's will also have the option to make a donation to support the cause this holiday season. Participating locations include DC, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Las Vegas, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Brown Forman: Brown Forman is sponsoring No Kid Hungry's Friendsgiving campaign to provide up to 500,000 meals for kids in need, and encouraging consumers to donate to the cause by texting 'FRIENDS' to 68405. In addition, Brown Forman is sharing one-of-a-kind recipes with Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry hosts using its Woodford Reserve and Sonoma-Cutrer products.

Church's Chicken: Now through Dec. 30, guests will receive a limited-edition cup with the purchase of any large beverage. 10 cents from each cup sold benefits No Kid Hungry. At select Church's restaurants, for $1 guests can purchase a coupon book with over $20 in savings and the full dollar is donated to No Kid Hungry. At select Church's locations, 25 cents of every 12-piece Holi-Deal Meal sold for the month also benefits No Kid Hungry's work.

Golden Chick: Now through Dec. 30, guests can donate $2 to No Kid Hungry to receive an offer for a free cookie on their next visit, and $2 off their next family meal. Golden Chick locations can be found in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Grubhub and Seamless: This holiday season, diners ordering online or through the Grubhub and Seamless apps are able to round up their order total to the nearest dollar, and have the difference donated to No Kid Hungry by opting in to their Donate the Change program. With more than $1 million in donations from just over two months, Grubhub's Donate the Change feature shows how a small contribution can make a huge impact.

Hickory Farms: Now through Dec. 31, Hickory Farms is donating $5 to No Kid Hungry for every Signature Party Planner or Pfaelzer Brothers Filets Gift sold, up to $300,000 combined.

OpenTable: Now through Dec. 11, users can donate their OpenTable points to No Kid Hungry. Every 100 points donated can provide up to five meals to children in need. OpenTable is matching point donations up to 250,000 meals.

Peet's Coffee: Now through Dec. 25, $2 of every vinyl record sold at select Peet's locations will be donated to No Kid Hungry, up to $35,000. Additionally, on Dec. 24, Peet's is treating customers to a free drip coffee or brewed tea, and participating locations will accept donations to the No Kid Hungry campaign.

Ruby Tuesday: Now through Dec. 31, Ruby Tuesday diners can support No Kid Hungry by adding a $1 donation to their bill to help kids in need this holiday season.

Williams Sonoma: Now through Dec. 31, shoppers can purchase a collection of holiday gifts to spread joy to family and friends all season long. Items include a set of four stoneware gold heart mugs, a candle, and a spatula available online and in-store, and a full gift set including a mug, a cinnamon-spice scented candle in ceramic gold heart holder, a kitchen towel, and a silicone spatula with a gold handle, which is available online only. Williams Sonoma is donating 30 percent of the retail price of the mug set, candle, and spatula to No Kid Hungry, and an extra $20 with each gift set purchase.

For more opportunities and resources on how to help kids in need this holiday season, visit NoKidHungry.org.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

