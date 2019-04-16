Hellmann's Commits to Using Recycled Plastic Packaging in Over 200 Million Bottles and Jars by 2020

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hellmann's announced that by 2020, all of its Mayonnaise and Mayonnaise Dressing plastic containers sold in U.S. retail stores will be made from recycled plastic materials. This initiative is part of Hellmann's ongoing commitment to advance sustainable packaging.

The recycled plastic packaging is rolling out now, beginning with Hellmann's Mayonnaise and Mayonnaise Dressing squeeze bottles and followed by Hellmann's jars by the end of 2019. Over 200 million Hellmann's bottles and jars will be impacted, and the new containers will feature the How2Recycle® label and artwork that highlights the brand's commitment to using recycled plastic.

"Switching to recycled plastic has a positive impact on the environment by reducing the amount of bottles sent to landfills and lowering greenhouse gas emissions," said Benjamin Crook, Senior Director, Dressings & Condiments, Unilever. "At Hellmann's we strive for sustainability in all that we do, including helping customers make a responsible choice while still enjoying the products they love."

This is the first step for Hellmann's to move its portfolio of products toward fully recyclable bottles and jars that are made from 100 percent recycled materials. The brand's commitment to using recycled plastic packaging that is also recyclable is one way the brand is delivering on the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, the company's blueprint for sustainable growth. Specifically, Hellmann's efforts will support the company's goal of ensuring 100 percent of plastic packaging will be designed to be fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. The company is also developing reusable packaging innovations in an effort to reduce single-use plastics as part of TerraCycle's Loop platform.

Consumers are encouraged to learn more about Hellmann's commitment to using recycled plastic packaging by visiting here: https://www.hellmanns.com/us/en/new-recycled-plastic-packaging.html

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Personal Care, Food & Refreshment and Home Care products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands visit and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com

