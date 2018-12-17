Heighten Holiday Flavors

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Holiday hosting is all about providing guests a cozy atmosphere, good company and, quite often most importantly, food that tastes as good as it looks. While mixing and matching quality ingredients for dishes that appeal to the crowd is key to achieving successful seasonal flavors, you can take it a step further with the kitchen equipment used to craft those crave-worthy meals.

Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables and Apples

Yield: 4 servings

1

tablespoon olive oil

1

pork tenderloin (8 ounces), cleaned

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

3

carrots, peeled and cut into pieces

2

apples, cut into wedges

4

baby bliss potatoes, halved

1

leek, cleaned and halved

3

cups apple cider

1/4

cup apple cider vinegar

1/4

cup brown sugar

Heat the oven to 400 F.

Heat saute pan over high heat; add olive oil. Season pork tenderloin with salt and pepper, to taste, and sear on all sides until brown.

In same pan, add carrots, apples, potatoes and leek. Reduce heat to medium and cook 3 minutes until vegetables have some color.

Deglaze pan with apple cider, apple cider vinegar and brown sugar.

Put pan in oven and cook 15 minutes. Remove pan from oven.

Remove pork from pan and let rest on cutting board. Put saute pan with vegetables and liquid back in oven 3 minutes until liquid is reduced and syrupy. Vegetables should be well glazed when finished.

Slice pork and plate. To serve, place glazed vegetables and pan drippings over meat.

Holiday Cauliflower Rice and Beans

Yield: 8 servings

1

large head cauliflower

1/4

cup butter

1/2

cup black eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1

tablespoon Cajun seasoning

2

tablespoons parsley, chopped

1/3

cup dried cranberries

1

cup roasted butternut squash, diced

1

tablespoon fresh chopped sage

Wash and thoroughly dry cauliflower; remove all greens.

Use box grater and grate into "rice."

Using skillet, heat butter until melted and beginning to become toasty. Add cauliflower rice and cook until soft, constantly stirring. Add black eyed peas, Cajun seasoning and parsley; stir and cover with lid. Reduce heat to low and cook 5 minutes. Add dried cranberries, roasted butternut squash and sage.

