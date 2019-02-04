Hearty, Comforting Dishes for Cold, Dreary Days

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) On crisp winter days when the wind blows cold, warming up from the inside-out with hearty comfort foods can feel like a worthy solution. From chili to cornbread, flavorful and filling foods prepared without an overload of ingredients certainly can provide a feel-good boost on chilly evenings.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Servings: 6

6 slices thick-cut smoked bacon, chopped

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and diced into 3/4-inch pieces

2 medium onions, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

2 cups chicken broth

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans

1/2 cup quick-cooking barley

1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat casserole over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until browned and crisp, about 7-8 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towel-covered plate.

Reduce bacon fat in casserole to 2 tablespoons and return to stove over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes, onions and jalapeno pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is slightly softened, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano and ground chipotle; cook until fragrant, 15 seconds.

Pour in broth, tomatoes, beans and barley; reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until sweet potatoes are tender and barley is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in bacon and salt; let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Honey-Pumpkin Cornbread

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 12-16

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups yellow cornmeal

3 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 large eggs, at room temperature

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

Heat oven to 400 F. Lightly butter baking pan.

In bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In separate bowl, whisk pumpkin puree, eggs, butter, honey, buttermilk and orange zest. Stir flour mixture into pumpkin mixture until moistened; transfer to prepared baking pan.

Bake until cornbread pulls away from sides of pan and toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, 20-22 minutes. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan and cool on wire rack at least 10 minutes before cutting.

