For Healthier Eating, New SeaPak Selections Line Delivers Lighter, Better-for-You Seafood Products

These Tasty SeaPak Items Will Make It Easy to Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sticking to that New Year's resolution to eat healthier just got a whole lot easier, thanks to the arrival of SeaPak's new line of lighter, better-for-you frozen seafood products.

The new items, called SeaPak Selections, deliver delicious seafood meals without any resolution-busting ingredients. The lineup features a diverse group of proteins, including shrimp, salmon and crab, and includes other low-calorie, minimally processed ingredients and trending flavors. Like all products from SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co., SeaPak Selections are hassle-free and require minimal time to prepare.

There are five products in the flavorful new line: SeaPak Selections Lemon Pepper Shrimp, SeaPak Selections Creamy Garlic Shrimp, SeaPak Selections Alaskan Salmon Burgers, SeaPak Selections Sesame Ginger Salmon, and SeaPak Selections Maryland Style Crab Cakes.

Four of the five new items – Lemon Pepper Shrimp, Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Alaskan Salmon Burgers, and Sesame Ginger Salmon – are gluten-free and do not contain any artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.

Best of all, the SeaPak Selections products deliver the same high-quality, authentic seafood taste that has become a hallmark of the SeaPak brand.

"Our new SeaPak Selections line provides a variety of quick-and-easy mealtime choices for those hoping to stay on track with their New Year's resolutions, while still enjoying the seafood tastes they love," said Leslie Harris Thomas, the marketing manager at SeaPak.

"At SeaPak, we believe in inspiring relaxed living and mindful eating," she continued, "and one way we do that is by providing consumers with quick-and-easy solutions when it comes to making healthy eating decisions. For anyone seeking nutritious and delicious seafood, SeaPak Selections are the perfect choices. Whether you prefer something simple and effortless to prepare or you feel more confident about experimenting in the kitchen, these items are the stress-free, tasty solution."

SeaPak Selections products are now available in Kroger and Meijer supermarkets throughout the United States, as well as in some retail locations owned by Ahold Delhaize, such as selected Food Lion, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop locations.

To learn more about the new Selections line and other products from SeaPak, the nation's No. 1 shrimp brand in frozen specialty seafood, visit SeaPak.com and the brand's Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for nearly 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

