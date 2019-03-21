For Health-Conscious Consumers, Flavorful, Calorie-Cutting PB2 Powdered Almond Butter Now on U.S. Shelves

Powdered Nut Butter Pioneer PB2 Foods Serves Up Another Fresh Way to Achieve a More Balanced Lifestyle



TIFTON, Ga., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For health-conscious consumers and almond butter lovers alike, the wait is over. Powdered almond butter has officially arrived, courtesy of the original powdered peanut butter creator, PB2 Foods.

Just like its powdered peanut butter predecessor, protein-rich PB2 Powdered Almond Butter is easy-to-use and easy-to-eat. Simply mix PB2 Powered Almond Butter with water and you're instantly enjoying great-tasting almond butter that contains 90-percent less fat and nearly 70-percent fewer calories than traditional almond butter. Its texture is soft and smooth, and its quality and versatility are unmatched by other almond powders and flours currently available.

"This is the healthy, high-protein alternative to traditional almond butter," said Craig Entwistle, the chief executive officer of PB2 Foods, "and it's enjoyed in many of the same ways you would use our flagship powdered peanut butter. You can mix it with water and simply eat it plain, or you can blend it into just about any drink or food that calls for almond flavor."

The powdered almond butter comes along at a time when shoppers are increasingly mindful of fat content, calorie counts and where the ingredients in their food come from. In fact, a growing number of athletes and health enthusiasts are turning to powdered nut butters for their significant levels of protein, a nutrient crucial for maintaining a healthy body. Luckily, PB2's variety of almond butter delivers on those concerns, containing an impressive 5 full grams of protein per 13-gram serving – a strong selling point for active, on-the-go individuals.

"Our technology has opened yet another door to healthy, everyday eating," Entwistle pointed out. "Whether you need a quick, energy-filled pick-me-up between meetings or a filling, nourishing start to your morning, PB2 can help provide that balance. And even if you just want to indulge, PB2 helps cut the calories, so you can enjoy a satisfying dessert without the guilt."

Free of preservatives, artificial flavors and artificial sweeteners, PB2 products also are void of any GMOs (genetically modified organisms) and can serve a wide variety of dietary preferences. Along with being vegan and certified gluten-free, PB2 has been certified kosher by the Orthodox Union, the world's largest kosher certification and kosher supervision agency.

"We firmly believe that food can be both healthy and delicious," Entwistle explained. "Our vision is to create pure and simple food that not only tastes great, but also inspires healthy, balanced living. The idea is to eat what you love and love what you eat. We try to help that along by providing a better taste that's better for you."

PB2 Powdered Almond Butter can be found in selected supermarkets and club stores throughout the United States. For recipe inspiration, head to pb2foods.com/Recipes, or follow along with the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About PB2

Powdered nut butter pioneer PB2 Foods, launched in 2007, is on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life, feel confident in their choices, and be present each day. The organization is continually working with its family of farmers to grow pure and simple products that will help people live better and happier. And when preparing its plant-based products, the makers of PB2 take their time to create the very best in quality, because they believe food can be both healthy and delicious at the same time. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Georgia, and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Georgia.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-health-conscious-consumers-flavorful-calorie-cutting-pb2-powdered-almond-butter-now-on-us-shelves-300816548.html

SOURCE PB2 Foods