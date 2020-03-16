Health And Wellness Pioneer Mother's Market & Kitchen Supports Local Communities During Time Of Coronavirus Uncertainty

Stores dedicate shopping hour to high-risk populations and offer safe shopping tips for all patrons

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Market & Kitchen, known for pioneering the health food movement in Southern California and continuing a 40-year tradition of offering organic, healthy and plant-based foods in a clean and friendly environment, today announced a dedicated hour and free delivery for populations at high risk (elderly, disabled and those with compromised immune systems), as well as safe shopping tips that everyone can use to help keep themselves, their loved ones, and their communities healthy.

Every Wednesday, starting March 18, all stores will open at 6:00 a.m., one hour earlier, to accommodate only people who fall into high-risk populations – elderly, disabled, those with compromised immune systems, chemo patients, etc. In addition to providing a dedicated shopping hour for those with comprised immunity, Mother's Market will offer this population free home delivery on orders placed on MothersDelivery.com using coupon code: FREE4SENIORS. Customers can request that deliveries be left on the doorstep to further limit exposure.

"We want to be sure all of our community members are able to get the products they need to stay healthy, and they are able to shop in a stress-free environment," said Dorothy Carlow, CEO, Mother's Market & Kitchen. "We believe that looking out for our most vulnerable patrons serves the entire community well." In line with that philosophy, Mother's Market & Kitchen also offers the following safe-shopping tips to all consumers:

Do not sample food or body products (i.e., creams and lotions) in any store

Avoid open salad bars, hot bars, and buffets (where many people typically handle the serving utensils)

Opt for fresh deli salads and prepackaged prepared food options (as opposed to "self-service")

prepared food options (as opposed to "self-service") Utilize available gloves when handling bulk items like dried fruit and nuts

Limit food and utensil sharing, especially with someone who is sick or may be sick

Thoroughly wash all fruits and vegetables prior to eating

Watch that employees are frequently cleaning commonly touched surfaces such as registers, counters, scales, deli glass, doorknobs and restrooms

Consider such online delivery option as:

Food Delivery (MothersDelivery.com)



Vitamins and Body Care Delivery (shop.mothersmarket.com)



Café and Juice Bar Delivery (mothersmarket.com/uber-eats).

"The center of our purpose is to serve health and wellness every day, and these days are certainly no exception," said Carlow. "We will continue to welcome all our customers into our stores and want to assure them that, as always, they can count on us to continue to safely offer the organic and natural foods, immunity products, vitamins, and cleaning products that they have come to trust to keep their families healthy."

Founded in 1978, Mother's Market & Kitchen is a leading natural and organic food retailer serving Southern California. Mother's specializes in offering the freshest organic produce at unbeatable prices, healthy and delicious prepared foods, and a diverse and value-driven selection of supplements, vegetarian and specialty foods. For additional information, visit www.MothersMarket.com.

