Hawaiian-inspired poké meals are up 76% in offices across America

ZeroCater adds new restaurant partners such as Pokéworks to accommodate demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Poké restaurants are all the rage these days, serving up bowls of the Hawaiian marinated raw fish dish, served over rice and topped with vegetables. Now offices across the United States have access to this wave of deliciousness with the help of leading corporate catering provider ZeroCater and their carefully curated restaurant partners, including Pokéworks.

Click to Tweet: Offices across America ride the poké wave. @ZeroCater reports a 76% spike in poké deliveries. https://ctt.ec/bxGd3+

At the end of 2016, industry experts predicted poké would have a significant influence on the restaurant space in 2017 with menu additions and new concepts. Naturally, the office catering space wasn't far behind. In fact, since the start of 2017, ZeroCater has seen a 76 percent increase of poké meals delivered from poké meals delivered in 2016. One factor may be a focus on health in the workplace. Poké is full of flavor, low in calories and high in protein, with sushi-grade seafood boasting essential fatty acids, which are great for maintaining brain function, cardiovascular health and healthy cholesterol levels.

With clients' increased interest in poké, ZeroCater brought on five new poké vendors to accommodate demand, including Pokéworks in the San Francisco Bay and New York regions.

"We strive to keep our offerings fresh and exciting so that our clients and their employees enjoy their food programs to the fullest," said Arram Sabeti, CEO of ZeroCater. "As wellness becomes increasingly important in the workplace, especially among millennials, poké is a fresh, flavorful option loaded with veggies and omega-3s."

One of the fastest-growing poké concepts, Pokéworks presents this delicious, Hawaiian-inspired cuisine in a healthy and inspiring way, and it is now exclusively available for corporate catering in the San Francisco Bay and New York regions through ZeroCater. The Pokéworks menu, which features the freshest raw sushi and poké as well as cooked shrimp, chicken and scallop options, has the capability to provide something for everyone. Offices can choose from "Signature Works" such as Hawaiian Classic, Sweet Ginger Chicken or Sweet Chili Tofu Poké. Catering to the millennials' desire for customization, the "Poké Your Way" option offers a build-your-own poké bar, where employees can choose from a bowl, burrito or salad with their choice of protein, mix-ins, flavors, toppings and crunchy items. With employers' continued focus on employee wellness, Pokéworks also offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Helping companies feed their employees since 2009, ZeroCater has grown and now caters to thousands of offices by offering a diverse selection of cuisines from more than 500 top-rated restaurant partners nationwide. As competition for top talent grows, companies are getting creative in their efforts to attract and retain employees by offering enticing benefits and perks such as delicious food programs that mirror the latest trends in restaurants and on supermarket shelves. With ZeroCater, companies are able to offer catered lunches from the city's best restaurants and next-level office snacks featuring a carefully curated collection of the latest artisanal snacks.

ABOUT ZEROCATER

Founded in 2009, ZeroCater is a San Francisco-based startup with a mission to help companies build high-performing cultures through food so they can hire, retain and make top talent productive. Arram Sabeti founded ZeroCater after realizing firsthand the pain points of organizing office meals. ZeroCater makes office catering and snacks simple through dedicated account managers, top-notch vendors and technology that allows for a seamless process and in-depth insight. Currently, ZeroCater provides office catering and snack services in San Francisco; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Austin and Los Angeles.

Media Contact:

Megan Palmer

ZeroCater

415-432-8173

Megan.Palmer@zerocater.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-inspired-poke-meals-are-up-76-in-offices-across-america-300533212.html

SOURCE ZeroCater