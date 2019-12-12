Haven's Kitchen Sauces Now Available In The Fresh Market, Continues Expansion Across U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven's Kitchen, the New York-based recreational cooking school and cafe known for creating America's first line of fresh, refrigerated, globally inspired sauces, announces an expanded presence in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the U.S. through a new partnership with The Fresh Market, a leading food retailer. More than 89 The Fresh Market locations across 20 states will now carry Haven's Kitchen sauces in five varieties: Herby Chimichurri, Nutty Lemongrass, Zippy Chili Harissa, Gingery Miso and Red Pepper Romesco.

Since opening Haven's Kitchen in 2012, founder and CEO Alison Cayne has been on a mission to change the way people feel about cooking. After years of listening to students and their plea for home cooking help, the brand launched its innovative line of ready-made sauces in 2018. Used as drizzles, marinades, simmer sauces, spreads, dips or dressings, Haven's Kitchen sauces are pioneering a whole new grocery category of fresh meal helpers and reinventing the $23 billion U.S. sauces and condiments market.

"Our partnership with The Fresh Market marks an important milestone for Haven's Kitchen as we continue to expand our footprint. Consumers are eager to cook healthy, delicious, more convenient meals at home, and we're excited to introduce our versatile sauces to more and more Americans," said Alison Cayne. "We aim to make home cooking easier, faster, more fun and more delicious and are proud to partner with such a well-respected retailer that shares our passion for the freshest, highest-quality ingredients."

The brand's sauces are currently sold at 300 locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the country through partnerships with Whole Foods, Wegman's, The Fresh Market and other chain and independent food retailers.

About Haven's Kitchen

Founded in 2012, Haven's Kitchen is a New York-based recreational cooking school, café and culinary event space that launched America's first line of fresh, refrigerated, globally inspired sauces in 2018. Inspired by recipes from student's favorite classes, the versatile sauces can be used as a drizzle, marinade, simmer sauce, spread, dip or dressing and are an extension of the brand's mission to change the way people feel about cooking. A 2019 alumnus of the coveted Chobani Incubator, Haven's Kitchen is pioneering a move to fresh for the $23 billion U.S. sauces and condiments market. For more information, visit www.havenskitchen.com.

