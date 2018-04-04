Hash Brown Casserole comes together in less than 10 minutes with just a few simple ingredients. It’s the perfect side dish for potlucks, barbecues, and even brunch.
I was first introduced to this hash brown casserole by my stepmom no less than 15 years ago and I immediately feel in love with the recipe.
I mean. what’s not to love about potatoes, cheese, sour cream and a delicious crispy, buttery topping? Basically, this casserole is a carb-lover’s dream come true.
When I was jotting down my menu for Easter dinner, I realized that I have never posted the recipe here on My Baking Addiction, even though I pretty much make them for every single holiday party.
