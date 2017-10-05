Harvest Home Farmer's Market Savor the Season Uptown 2017

All Proceeds to Benefit Organization's Ongoing Mission to Increase Access to Local, Farm-Fresh Produce in Underserved Communities Citywide

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 19, 7:30 p.m., Harvest Home Farmer's Market (HHFM) will host its fifth annual Savor the Season Uptown fundraising event at The Museum of the City of New York. Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased online.

Savor signature dishes made by some of Uptown's most flavorful restaurants, enjoy scrumptious cocktails, and listen to live jazz, amongst other New York Foodies, Food Bloggers, Health & Fitness Advocates, and our featured VIP Honorees, all while celebrating and supporting HHFM's 23 years of building pathways to healthier lives through access to farm fresh produce in underserved communities.

We are honored to have Mount Sinai, Google, Inc. and Shearman & Sterling support Savor the Season Uptown 2017 as top tier event sponsors. HHFM's mission has been supported by: The New York City Department of Health, New York City Council, the USDA, Tisch Illumination Fund, The Lily Auchincloss and Bendit Family Foundation, among many more contributors.

Savor the Season Uptown 2017 Honorees:

Joseph and Dan Morgiewicz - Morgiewicz Produce, a fourth generation farm (Goshen, NY). For over 20 years Morgiewicz Produce has been dedicated to HHFM's mission of better health through nutrition.

Daisy Martinez - TV Personality, Celebrity Chef, Author, and star of Viva Daisy on the Food Network. Daisy is known for her dedication in creating nutritious, user-friendly recipes filled with Latin flair.

HHFM's Savor the Season Uptown is only possible with the support of our wonderful restaurants and purveyors:

Barlovento

New Leaf

Brooklyn Gin

Ponty Bistro

Honeywell

Prohibition Distillery

La Chula

Ricardo's Steakhouse

Levain Bakery

Seasoned Vegan

Lloyd's Carrot Cake

SettePani

MakeMyCake

The Handpulled Noodle

Rockaway Brewing Company

Music, by About the Swing

Harvest Home Farmer's Market is a New York City-based, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to local, farm-fresh produce in low-income neighborhoods. Founded in 1993, our markets create community gathering places that educate the public about health and nutrition, supports regional agriculture, and provides job opportunities. Our farmer's markets are open six days a week during the farmer's market season; serving all members of each community.

Unable to attend? Please support with a Donation. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information about Savor the Season Uptown 2017 and HHFM, please visit https://www.harvesthomefm.org/about-the-event/

Contact:

Maritza Owens

212-828-3361

info@harvesthomefm.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-home-farmers-market-savor-the-season-uptown-2017-300532019.html

SOURCE Harvest Home Farmer's Market