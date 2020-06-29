Hard Rock Cafe® Honors Healthcare Heroes With Free Legendary® Steak Burger Promotion Now Through July 31

Promotion Comes as Hard Rock Cafe® Locations Nationwide Open Under Newly-Introduced "SAFE + SOUND" Program in Collaboration with ECOSURE and NSF International

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the thunderous applause! Hard Rock Cafe® officially announced the launch of a special promotion honoring healthcare heroes working around the clock to provide support to communities nationwide during these challenging times. Frontline healthcare workers with valid identification are eligible to receive a free Legendary® Steak Burger at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations now through July 31, 2020. For details on participating locations and official terms and conditions of this promotion, please visit www.hardrockcafe.com/heropromo.aspx. The promotion comes as Hard Rock® reopens Cafe locations nationwide in compliance with recommendations from local health officials.

"Hard Rock is proud to reward heroes that are working tirelessly in support of their community with a Legendary Steak Burger courtesy of Hard Rock Cafe. We thank these selfless individuals and this small gesture of appreciation is the least we can do to express our gratitude," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "We are also excited to reopen the doors to Hard Rock Cafe locations around the country, with the health and safety of our team members and guests at the forefront of this effort."

Hard Rock Cafe's lineup of delicious, award-winning Steak Burgers that community heroes can choose from includes options such as The Original Legendary® Burger, BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and The Big Cheeseburger. Hard Rock Cafe's Steak Burgers are crafted with a proprietary beef blend to produce the most flavorful burger possible and include premium accompaniments like freshly baked, toasted buns, produce at its prime and signature sauces.

Hard Rock International has partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like ECOSURE and the NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are "SAFE + SOUND" to reopen, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. The enhanced safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

For additional information about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-cafe-honors-healthcare-heroes-with-free-legendary-steak-burger-promotion-now-through-july-31-301085037.html

SOURCE Hard Rock International