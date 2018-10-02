HAPPY NATIONAL PASTA MONTH – FUN FACTS ABOUT PASTA TO CELEBRATE!

Every October, Americans celebrate one of the tastiest months of the year – National Pasta Month. Pasta provides many benefits to families, including having a nutritious meal that is affordable, easy to customize, and supports a healthy diet. In celebration of this scrumptious month, below are fun facts that demonstrate why pasta continues to be one of America’s favorite foods!

About the National Pasta Association (NPA):

NPA is the leading trade association for the U.S. pasta industry. NPA encourages the consumption of pasta by being the center of knowledge and promoting sound public policy to the consumer, the industry and the regulatory bodies because a sustainable pasta industry is vital to healthy diets.

