Happy 4th! Celebrate With PETA’s Top BBQ Recipes

As many Americans prepare to celebrate their first in-person Fourth of July since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic—during which sales of vegan food rose by 90 percent—PETA is sharing its Top Vegan BBQ Recipes.

BBQ Ribs to Die For (That No One Had to Die For) —a saucy, savory way to let gentle pigs enjoy their freedom, too

Speaking of pigs, forget the pulled pork—try BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches, topped with a quick & easy avocado veggie slaw

Dress up a cookout classic with Vegan Hot Dogs Done Four Ways: A Totcho Dog (that's tater tots and nacho cheese), a Mac and Cheese Dog, a Tex-Mex Dog, and a French Onion Dog.

Round out the BBQ plate with Creamy Dill Potato Salad or NFL Network Host Erin Coscarelli's Coleslaw—they're both egg-free, so they're kind to chickens and allergen-friendly.

Don't forget dessert: A Vegan Flag Cake made with fresh berries and coconut whipped cream is a simple-but-show-stopping way to celebrate the Fourth.

Wash it all down with PETA's top vegan beers—and say cheers to celebrating the holiday in a way that's as delicious as it is kind to animals!

