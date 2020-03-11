Happier Together: Chips Ahoy!(R) Cookies Teams Up With Hershey's(R) To Make 2020 The Happiest Year Yet With Two New Cookie Innovations Made With Hershey's Milk Chocolate And Mini Reese's Pieces Candy(R)

CHIPS AHOY! with REESE'S and HERSHEY'S bring iconic flavors together by releasing two new cookie collaborations this March

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When two forces of happiness come together, nothing can stand in their way. Frowns get flipped. Meh moves out of town. And life just seems a little more joyous. That's why some of America's most iconic brands – Chips Ahoy! cookies, Reese's and Hershey's – are teaming up to show consumers how their sweet snacks are happier together. Introducing the new favorite cookie mashups: Chips Ahoy! made with chunks of Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Chips Ahoy! made with mini Reese's Pieces candy are available on-shelves now at major retailers nationwide.

With the introduction of these soon-to-be-legendary collaborations, Chips Ahoy! is reintroducing another classic: its spokes-cookie, Chip. Chip, an animated, loveable optimist, is set to return to the brand after 6 years, appearing in TV and digital advertising to introduce the collaborations. The brand is also promoting the new flavors on TV, in its social channels, in mashup-style content with top online creators, and in-store.

For peanut butter flavor lovers, Chips Ahoy! made with mini Reese's Pieces merges a crunchy Chips Ahoy! cookie with the sweet peanut buttery candy of mini Reese's Pieces, creating the ultimate peanut-buttery experience. For chocolate lovers, Chips Ahoy! made with Hershey's Milk Chocolate combines the smooth, sweet taste of milk chocolate with the classic Chips Ahoy! cookie. Whatever your preference, Chips Ahoy! made with Hershey's Milk Chocolate or mini Reese's Pieces, provides the best of both worlds in one delicious treat!

"Without a doubt, America's favorite chocolate chip cookie is happier together with Hershey's Milk Chocolate and mini Reese's Pieces," said Sabrina Sierant, Associate Director, Chips Ahoy! at Mondelēz. "With Chips Ahoy!, we're always looking for new delicious flavors to bring to life in a chocolate chip cookie that will provide consumers with the variety they crave in their sweet snacks."

Beginning March 2020 Chips Ahoy! made with Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Chips Ahoy! made with mini Reese's Pieces can be found on shelves at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $2.95.

To learn more about Chips Ahoy! and the latest cookie creations, follow @chipsahoy on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook or join in on the delicious conversation by using #happiertogether.

