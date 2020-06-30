Hang Up that Apron and Put Away Those Tongs, Wienerschnitzel is Cooking Up Delicious Summertime Favorites So You Don't Have To

Fire up those taste buds because Wienerschnitzel's new United States of BBQ Dogs and Southern Lemonades are coming in hot!

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel wants you to enjoy some tasty summertime favorites without feeling the heat! They cooked up three new mouthwatering BBQ Dogs, inspired by famous destinations along the BBQ trail, and three new delicious Southern Lemonades you're going to love! The new United States of BBQ Dogs include the bold Texas Dog, topped with bacon, shredded cheddar, grilled onions and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. The tangy Carolina Dog is served with American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, a pickle spear and Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce. If you like things zesty, try the new Kansas City Dog topped with bacon, beer mustard, grilled onions and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. But before you get carried away by every flavor-packed barbecue bite, grab a new Southern Lemonade in crisp Cucumber, sweet Watermelon or fruity Wild Berry. They're the perfect complement to these saucy new dogs! To watch the new US of BBQ commercial, click here.

"BBQ sauce is the heart and soul of BBQ, and Wienerschnitzel is serving it up with three new dogs inspired by popular BBQ hot spots across America," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Paired with our new Southern Lemonades, you've got the ultimate summer match."

United States of BBQ Dogs and Southern Lemonades are available for a limited time only. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

