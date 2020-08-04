Hamburger Stand Treats Customers to a FREE Root Beer Float With Purchase on National Root Beer Float Day

On August 6th, customers receive a creamy, delicious Root Beer Float FREE with purchase by presenting special coupon at checkout

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing chases those dog days of summer quite like a delicious, ice-cold Root Beer Float! On August 6th, Hamburger Stand is treating guests to a FREE Root Beer Float with purchase to celebrate this tasty iconic drink on National Root Beer Float Day. Enjoy swirls of creamy Tastee Freez's soft serve in ice-cold Mugs Root Beer. Just present this coupon to a crew member at the time of purchase to receive this special deal. > https://bit.ly/3eO9KHU

"Guests can enjoy one of the tastiest and greatest floats around, and we're offering it up for free all day with any purchase on National Root Beer Float Day," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Come in and see for yourself why there's nothing better than pairing a delicious hot dog with a frosty Root Beer Float."

To find a location near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

