For a limited time, get one of Hamburger Stand's new internationally-inspired dogs FREE with purchase when you redeem coupon.

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on an culinary adventure during Hamburger Stand's new World of Wieners event with three new internationally-inspired dogs so delicious, they'll drive taste buds wild. The tasty trio of global flavors include the hearty Cuban Dog with Swiss cheese, pickle spear and Cuban mustard, the zesty German Dog topped with tangy sauerkraut and beer mustard, and the savory Aussie Dog with horseradish aioli, crispy bacon and grilled jalapeños. Now through May 17th, stop by your nearest Hamburger Stand drive-thru and get a World of Wieners dog FREE with purchase when you present this coupon https://www.hamburgerstand.com/coupon/free-wow-hot-dog-with-purchase-may-2020/.

"Our New World of Wieners event will transport your taste buds around the world with just one bite," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "If you're craving a taste of adventure but your travel plans have been grounded, take a trip to your nearest Hamburger Stand and try these delicious new dogs."

The World of Wieners event is available for a limited time only. To find a location near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamburger-stand-takes-taste-buds-on-a-tasty-trek-through-australia-cuba-and-germany-with-their-new-world-of-wieners-event-301052303.html

SOURCE Hamburger Stand