HALO® Pet Food Is Winner In Pet Product News 2017 Editors' Choice Awards

Newly Developed HOLISTIC. WHOLE. HUMANE. Dog and Cat Food Receive Prestigious Honor

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading pet trade, Pet Product News (PPN) announces Halo® Holistic Dog and Cat food made with real WHOLE Meat, humanely raised OrigiNative™ Proteins and Non-GMO Vegetables as Winners of the 2017 Editors' Choice Awards. This year, PPN received hundreds of product submissions from manufacturers in a variety of animal categories and selected 33 as winners.

"Every year, Pet Product News Editors' Choice Awards aims to honor innovative products that help make the relationship between pets and people even stronger," said Jennifer Boncy, editor-in-chief of Pet Product News. "After delving through the feedback of our pet-owning testers, Halo's newly developed holistic dog and cat food made with real whole meat are winners."

Halo's new premium pet food line for cats and dogs reflects the brand's mission: "to change the way companion animals are fed and farm animals are raised…for the better." To further support this mission, every time consumers purchase Halo, a bowl of Halo is donated to a shelter pet in need.

For over 30 years, Halo has insisted on creating only holistic pet foods that rely ﬁrst on real WHOLE meat, poultry or ﬁsh…never ANY rendered "meat meal"…making these recipes fundamentally diﬀerent from the kibble found in almost all leading "natural" pet food brands. The brand has now added humanely raised OrigiNative™Proteins and Non-GMO Vegetables along with Proven Superior Digestibility to that heritage.

Because WHOLE Meat Makes a Whole Lot of Difference™

Producing pet food with real WHOLE meat (and without the use of "meat meals" such as rendered chicken meal or ﬁsh meal) is a more costly approach and explains why most pet food brands choose not to do so. But the Halo commitment to using OrigiNative™, real whole meat provides pet parents who want to feed their companion animals with unconditional love with what they demand…i.e. whole food nutrition.

Halo's sourcing includes GAP (Global Animal Partnership®) certiﬁed cage-free humanely raised poultry, and wild caught ﬁsh from Marine Stewardship Council® certiﬁed sustainable ocean ﬁsheries. Halo says "NO" to growth hormones, antibiotics, artiﬁcial ﬂavors, colors, or preservatives. Halo's OrigiNative™ protein sourcing promotes sustainable agriculture and animal husbandry with the goal of bringing farming and ranching practices back to a more original and native state that rejects the industrialized model of close-conﬁnement, growth hormones, antibiotics and genetically modiﬁed feeds. All fruits and vegetables in Halo products are sourced from farms and farmland that prohibit the use of Genetically Modiﬁed Seeds.

New Halo wet and dry pet foods include its ﬁrst-ever Kitten recipes, along with very popular specialized diets such as Indoor Cat, Sensitive Stomach Cat, Senior, Healthy Weight, and of course Grain-Free. For dogs, there are also Vegan, Small Breed and Puppy.

Now, the brand has added OrigiNative™ Proteins and Non-GMO Vegetables along with Proven Superior Digestibility to that heritage. Plus, when you choose America's Best Loved Holistic Brand®, Halo feeds it forward (#HaloFeeditForward), donating a bowl of Halo to shelter pets every time consumers buy, in partnership with The Humane Society of the United States, Freekibble.com and GreaterGood.org. Halo oﬀers pet parents a money back guarantee, "Feed for 14 Days, Love it or it's Free!"

