Halloween - Not Canceled: Mars Wrigley Announces Digital Platform To Save America's Favorite Halloween Traditions

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mars Wrigley, the world's largest candy-maker and Halloween powerhouse, announced a new digital experience, community partnership and seasonal portfolio mix to help Americans honor the holiday traditions they love most. Like all major cultural events in 2020, Halloween will look a little different this year, but 80 percent of Americans say their favorite traditions are irreplaceable.i Trick-or-treating is the most popular social ritual, but also the one forcing two-thirds of Americans to think differently about how they'll participate.

To ensure better moments this holiday season, Mars Wrigley announced the launch of TREAT TOWN™, an app-based digital experience for families to virtually trick or treat for real candy. The virtual Halloween portal will launch at the stroke of midnight on October 1, 2020 and will offer Halloween fans of all ages the ability to create personalized spooky avatars, customized Halloween decorations for your in-app door, and most importantly, the ability to "knock" on the doors of friends and family across the country. Mars Wrigley TREAT TOWN offers people the chance to still experience Mars Wrigley's beloved portfolios of brands such as M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX® and SKITTLES® this season.

Participants will earn candy credits in the app which can be redeemed for real Mars Wrigley products through national retail partners, online and/or in-store. Users can visit www.Treat-Town.com starting August 19, 2020 to sign up to be one of the first to be able to download the app.

"The virtual Mars Wrigley TREAT TOWN Halloween experience demonstrates how we're reinventing our business to bring better moments and more smiles to consumers" says Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America. "Our Mars Wrigley team pivoted quickly to save the traditions and celebrations of Halloween."

Mars Wrigley's 2020 candy lineup includes a sharpened portfolio of everyday favorites, classic Halloween varieties and new treats:

M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, SKITTLES®, STARBURST®, 3MUSKETEERS® and MILKY WAY® widely available in multiple pack types, like fun size, to account for flexible celebrations this year whether that's trick-or-treating, gifting or celebrating with your favorite treats at home

The return of Zombie SKITTLES®, M&M'S® Ghoul's Mix and M&M'S® Glow-in-the-Dark packaging

New M&M'S® Chocolate Popcorn and M&M'S® Creepy Cocoa Crisp

For the nearly 74 percent of parents who say Halloween is more important than ever as a well-needed moment to look forward to, Mars Wrigley is partnering with the National Safety Council to develop guidelines for safe, fun ways to celebrate Halloween and enjoy seasonal festivities and traditions responsibly during the pandemic.

